It is time to make learning holistic - The Green Acres Academy

The Green Acres Academy (TGAA), an award-winning elite education institution, has been revolutionizing schools for children by implementing a balanced, tech-enabled, enjoyable, and comprehensive learning experience at each of its three campuses in Mumbai. Additionally, TGAA is renowned for its cutting-edge internal development programmes for holistic growth that go beyond the curriculum and are used throughout its campuses in Chembur, Mulund, and Kalyan. The three campuses have also been acknowledged as one of Mumbai's Top Emerging Schools according to the Times School Survey, 2022.

Apart from the enriching learning material, TGAA is also a proactively tech savvy institute and their efforts to include and leverage technology made their flagship campus in Chembur to be awarded one of India’s first Google Reference Schools. Today, TGAA Chembur campus is the only school in Maharashtra and one of five schools in the country, to be recognized by Google for their outstanding use of technology to drive positive learning outcomes.

Speaking about the holistic approach of education across campuses, Mr. Rohan Parikh, Chairman, TGAA, says, “Children today face a variety of issues and difficulties that their predecessors did not, so it is crucial that schools serve as enablers that assist not only in better preparing students for the outside world but also in assisting parents in navigating the difficulties associated with modern education. As educators, we at TGAA are aware of the difficult task ahead of us and are adamant that learning must go well beyond achieving academic accomplishment.”

The extra-curricular activities at TGAA include Indian dance and music, Western dance and music, speech, and physical education among others. The special focus courses include the LEAPED program designed for leadership and social-emotional learning, the citizenship program which teaches children to be responsible future citizens who are aware of national and international issues and have curated conversations around contemporary issues.

In terms of driving tech enabled learning, TGAA is among the few schools that have effectively implemented personalized technology led learning experience, with a 1 device per student policy for children from Grade 2 onward, where every child will have a device, which they use in addition to pen and paper.

With a robust support platform for teachers, TGAA also empowers continuous learning and upskilling of their faculty members, encouraging data driven approach to evaluating and supporting students through new techniques. Additionally, through the TGAA Teacher’s University, the school offers its teachers over 50 hours of comprehensive training every year, to ensure they are abreast of the latest developments in their individual subjects.

In addition to providing a holistic, tech-based, and personal development-focused education, TGAA also rigorously prepares students for outstanding performance in board exams, with calibrated practice starting in Grade 5 and the effective in-house test prep series starting in Grade 9. In the ICSE Grade 10 Board exams 2022, 100% students passed, and 90% students earned a distinction.