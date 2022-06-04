Jungle Cry An Inspirational Sports Drama Told Honestly

Inspirational and true but untold tale of 12 tribal boys from Odisha’s Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences winning the Under-14 Rugby World Cup without any support or knowing anything about the sports. It is a riveting story which needs to be told and must be watched!

Jungle Cry

Jungle Cry is helmed by Sagar Ballary, starring an incredible and talented ensemble of Abhay Deol, Stewart Wright, Atul Kumar, Emily Shah along with cameos by rugby referee Nigel Owens, Wales and British Lions fly-half Phil Bennett, and Colin Charvis, former captain of Wales.

Abhay Deol as Rubra is just brilliant. He is a conflicted and layered character, who had a troubling past with his father, and find himself battling the same struggle with these tribal boys on the ground and off the ground. His character is the fibre that keeps the movie connected.

The movie has sports at its core and right from the opening scene when a bunch of tribal boys fight for a water-melon, and the way one runs carrying the ball in his hand, you know the tone of the film is set right.

This sports drama tackles many battle on the field and off the field as well. The caste divide, lack of basic amenities, lack of social and emotional support, but all that slowly lose track once the team is on the field and as audience you find cheering for team India.

The story-telling is honest and true as it is based on real-life events. The characters and director keeps the inspiring sports tale interesting and spellbinding.

Abhay Deol is outstanding and holds the movie together and Emily Shah as the physiotherapist Roshni Thakkar makes her presence felt.

The Jungle Cats as the Indian team is named, runs down the field with their clarion call, this moment might make you jump with joy and chant along.

The film does lack the regular glitter and glamour or special item songs, but it has a lot of heart and it’s been narrated with a lot of honesty.