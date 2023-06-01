Karan Rawat: A Strategic Brand Marketer and Coach, Empowering Young Brand & Marketing Talent

Recognizing this pressing problem, Karan Rawat launched his productized coaching initiative, "Breakthrough with Karan Rawat".

Karan Rawat

Brand building has become more complex due to the advancement of technology, digital tools, platforms, and channels. Hence, the demand for T-Shaped brands and marketing expertise continues to grow to connect the dots and deliver on the brand experience. However, young & talented management professionals lack the necessary practical know-how and guidance to perform & apply themselves in the real world effectively.

Recognizing this pressing problem, Karan Rawat launched his productized coaching initiative, "Breakthrough with Karan Rawat". His mission is to empower young professionals and aspiring brand creators with the knowledge, skills, and mentorship they need to thrive in the industry. Through his holistic and practical approach, Karan aims to bridge the gap between theoretical education and the demands of the corporate world.

His USP is the unique Trispear formula, one that focuses on a winning mindset, understanding strategic concepts, and developing practical skills to ensure learners are equipped for success.

What does the 'Strategic Brand Blueprint Course' include?

Brief writing technique, process, flow and sample Unique Trispear Brand strategy formula Immersive Personality visualisation Goal-setting technique for career growth Must-haves of a Strategic Brand for the Digital era Simplifying Brand Brief Writing Simplifying Consumer Journey Mapping Capabilities of Brand Strategist & Potential Career Paths Strategic feedback; Art of storytelling in Brief writing, and much more

In addition to his coaching programs, Karan has worked closely with esteemed institutions and colleges, including MIT Pune, IMT Nagpur, and Welingkar Bangalore, to provide tailored workshop modules. This collaborative approach ensures that aspiring brand creators receive hands-on training and practical experiences relevant to the industry.

The impact of Karan's coaching initiatives has been nothing short of transformative for numerous young professionals, as can be seen in the online reviews. Esha explained, "Karan is someone who goes above and beyond for you. He has pushed us at MIT to really get out of our comfort zones and breakthrough!". Tanay Tushar complimented - "This course changed my perception of looking at a brand. Various touch-points which are essential in making a brand strategy have been taught. I would like to thank Karan Rawat, sir". Somkanta Chatterjee mentions, "Never got this amount of motivation to proceed on my product brand and I got my output. I totally give him the credit to evolve my concepts to something very productive".

Karan Rawat an exceptional T-shaped marketer, growth hacker and digital brand strategist with a passion for building brands that offer unique experience advantages. He has over 15 years of experience working with renowned firms like Future Group, Idiom Design & Consulting, JWT Design Strategy, Saatchi & Saatchi X, Clay Strategy & Design, and Asymmetrique, shaping the success of numerous brands and clients.

His priceless contributions as a professional and a coach have earned him recognition as the "Most Promising Strategic Brand Marketer of the Year, 2023” by the prestigious Business Mint Nationwide Awards.

Karan's impressive portfolio of projects includes notable achievements such as the successful launch of the Taj Mahal Tea D2C portal in India, where he played a pivotal role in core team activities, and the creation of the Stok Beer brand, including its positioning, purpose, and unique brand experience. He has also contributed to integrated brand and marketing initiatives for Rio Beverages and the revamp of the brand experience at

Welingkar, among other s.

Karan Rawat's commitment, passion, and ownership have earned him appreciation from top-level executives, brand teams, and students, making him a truly priceless asset to any organisation. A true emerging gem of the brand and marketing field.