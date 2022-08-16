Krishna Kunj Production Founder & CEO, Vatsal Joshi joins RT Hyderabad - Independence Day Ride.

Recently launched Gujarati Web-series “Clean Bold” Producer & Internationally Acclaimed Short-film “Manasanamaha” Executive Producer Vatsal Joshi takes part in the Independence Day Ride organised by the city’s renown biking community “Road Thrill”.

The RT Hyderabad –Freedom Ride was in coordination with Telangana Forest Department for tree plantation. This is their traditional Freedom Ride which is usually a short spin not exceeding 25kms one way and for a cause. The traditional ride usually consists Core, existing RT members and new riders who love to portray their respect and love towards their nation.





The ride started from the Botanical garden after the flag hoisting and flag off from the head of forest department. Ride continued towards Gachibowli- Mehedipatnam- Langerhouse- Chilkur. After reaching the destination with the enthusiastic riders plantation of around 100 different types of trees were planted and the ride ended with a small off-roading.





The love for riding on bikes is because the moment you start your journey on a bike, you leave behind all the stress, problems, etc things going on your head and just feel the beauty of the journey, and as travelholics bikes are like ventilators, without them journey is not complete.





The Community of riders in RT not only just travels on bikes and does road trips but also educates people & society about the proper ways of riding on bikes with complete wearing of safety gears and following rules. “Riding on Bikes is Fun but Discipline in Riding is More Important”.





Communities like “Road Thrill” are the best mentors for youth to educate them and get them on proper track. It is important to aware them and the people about the importance of helmets and other safety gears for riding bikes. Also the authorities are playing a important role by keeping constant checks through the city and spreading the awareness to the youth on helmet safety and following traffic rules.





“A Ride from Hyderabad to Srisailam”, is considered a popular trip for travel lovers from Hyderabad. A person will be short on words to describe the journey one can experience. Travelling on the ghats, through the dense forest and road between the mountains over the river krishna and reaching the temple of Second Jyotirling among the 12 of Shiva. Just a once in a life time experience one can feel.