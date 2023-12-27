Leesha Eclairs, a prominent South Indian television actress, made her Bollywood debut in SRK’s "Jawan"

Leesha is set to shine in her next project, a Telugu film titled "Right," where she portrays the lead role, alongside Bigg Boss Telugu title winner, Kaushal.

Leesha Eclairs

Leesha, a renowned actress in Kollywood, gained acclaim for her stellar performance in the television series "Kanmani". The show debuted on Sun TV in October 2018, featuring her in the lead role. Filming in both Georgia and India added depth to her portrayal, significantly boosting her visibility in the industry.

Her entry into Hindi cinema with "Jawan," directed by Atlee, marked a milestone in her career. Starring in a film alongside SRK was beyond her wildest dreams. She recalls the surreal moment when the casting team contacted her and she met Atlee, leading to an immediate audition and selection.

Expressing her excitement, Leesha humbly adds, “My debut with a small character in Hindi cinema with SRK Sir was a dream come true. I attribute immense gratitude to the universe and, naturally, Atlee Sir for entrusting me with the role.”

Eager to carve her niche in Bollywood, Leesha is delighted with her current role and aspires to further establish herself through diverse films and web series, aiming to showcase her acting prowess in Hindi cinema.

Leesha is set to shine in her next project, a Telugu film titled "Right," where she portrays the lead role, alongside Bigg Boss Telugu tltle winner, Kaushal. This film stands as the Telugu remake of a blockbuster that has captivated audiences across various languages including Tamil, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri. Scheduled for release on December 30th, 2023, this venture marks Leesha's foray into Telugu cinema, showcasing her versatility and commitment to exploring diverse film industries.