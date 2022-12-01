All Beginners in crypto having difficulties finding the best cryptocurrency to invest in, there is nothing to fear! We’ve all been in this situation, so don’t worry! We understand how confusing it is when looking for new cryptocurrency investments. And that’s why we are here to help!

A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Many cryptocurrencies are decentralized networks based on blockchain technology—a distributed ledger enforced by a disparate network of computers.

A defining feature of cryptocurrencies is that they are generally not issued by any central authority, rendering them theoretically immune to government interference or manipulation.



To invest in any cryptocurrency, you always need to see the utilities and community strength of the project. The team behind a crypto token also matters a lot.



Here is the list of top crypto tokens to buy in India:



1. VITA INU TOKEN (VINU): Vita Inu (VINU) is the governance token of the VINU Ecosystem and is native to the Vite DAG chain. VINU is the world’s first fast, feeless (and cheeky) dog-themed coin with high TPS and smart contracts. VINU is a powerful multi-chain currency (BNB, Polygon, Ethereum, and others) and governance token of the Vinuverse.



The VINU community believes cryptocurrencies should be moved around freely, securely, and efficiently. Vinupay, VinuSwap, Vinuverse, Vinu games, and a lot more utilities are already existing for this token. VINU even has the world's first crypto Designer Clothing brand! You can buy VINU tokens at Bybit, the world’s best cryptocurrency exchange. It is also available in other cryptocurrency exchanges.

2. Trace Metaverse (TRC) Token: Trace is currently the best upcoming crypto play-to-earn game. Trace is a geolocation-based metaverse with AR technology for smartphones. There are more than 20 employees in the Trace.Top team, who worked in such companies as Wargaming, Niantic (Pokemon Go), Gameinsight, Kama Games, Yandex, and Intel.



Trace is like Pokemon Go with the possibility of earning. You go, look for boxes inside which have valuable NFTs, go to work or school and make money, you can also post something there, meet new friends and chat, pumping up your avatar, you earn. In short, the game does not force narrow banal mechanics. You live your life, develop in the natural and digital world in parallel and earn more. Trace has also announced its partnership with a famous crypto exchange Bitmart and the most promising blockchain Polygon (Polygon Studios) to create a bigger gaming metaverse world.



The native token of Trace Metaverse, Play to Earn project is TRC. Trace governance token (TRC) has only 5,000,000,000 token issuances and it has already raised more than 3.5 million USD. The pre-sale of Trace metaverse exclusive NFT and token sale is starting soon. You can join the Discord community of Trace Geometaverse to stay updated.

3. Ethereum (ETH):â¯A decentralized software platform called Ethereum (ETH) makes it possible to create and manage smart contracts and decentralized apps (dApps) without the need for a third party’s oversight, control, or interference.â¯You can buy Ethereum at the best exchange in India, Bybit. Ethereum aims to build a decentralized ecosystem of financial services that anybody can use freely, regardless of their country of origin, race, or religion.

4. Cardano (ADA):â¯An "Ouroboros proof-of-stake" cryptocurrency called Cardano (ADA) was developed using a research-based methodology by engineers, mathematicians, and cryptography professionals. Charles Hoskinson, one of the original five founding members of Ethereum, co-founded the project. It has the 8th largest volume and can also be your medium-risk bet.

5. Polygon (MATIC):â¯Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development.

Polygon effectively transforms Ethereum into a full-fledged multi-chain system (aka Internet of Blockchains). The MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, in securing the system and enabling governance. Now users can buy Polygon without any trading fee at the fastest-growing crypto exchange of India, Bybit which is also the third most visited exchange in the world. Recently they announced partnerships with Disney, Instagram, Facebook, and many more. If you are a fan of Layer 2, Matic can be your steady bet.

6. Heart Of Shades (HOS): Every woman out there is probably bullish on Heart of Shades at this moment in the rally of the cosmetics industry joining Web3. India's first-ever luxury cosmetic brand "Heart Of Shades™ " is bringing Web3 and luxury together with prominent use of Web3, Crypto, and NFTs."The character of Heart Of Shades™ is all about knowing yourself. Someone whose presence changes the dynamics of any environment. No matter what ethnicity, no matter what color, what features they have, with Heart Of Shades aka HOS one transcends into a dame to kill for" said Niharika Dolui, The CEO and Co-Founder of the start-up who is among the evolving CEOs in India by Global Business Line. Launching in 2023, HOS (Heart Of Shades) is the only web3 luxury cosmetics start-up to fight with products like Charlotte Tilbury, Bobby Brown, and others. The vision of Heart Of Shades is really different from the affordable Indian beauty brands like Mamaearth, Sugar, etc. It is definitely on the list of top new crypto launching in India.

7. TamaDoge: TamaDoge is a play-to-earn (P2E) decentralized project offering staggering returns to investors. Tamadoge (TAMA) is the native cryptocurrency of the Tamaverse – a virtual environment where players can compete for in-game rewards.

8. AVALANCHE (AVAX): AVAX is used to pay transaction processing fees, secure the Avalanche network, and act as a basic unit of account among blockchains in the Avalanche network. Avalanche (AVAX) is in the top ten by market cap with a bullish performance of 3,100%, ahead of top crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, and DOT, according to CoinMarketCap data.



Who are the best Crypto Influencers in India at this moment?

There are around 15 to 20 million active cryptocurrency investors in India, it is only obvious to us that to have some of the best minds in the crypto platform. Here is the list of best crypto influencers in India as shared by various media platforms and experts: 1. Abhyudoy Das 2. Nischal Shetty 3. Sumit Gupta 4. Ashish Singhal 5. Sandeep Nailwal 6. Ajeet Khurana 7. Naval Ravikant 8. Balaji Srinivasan. You may rely on them to get the best crypto advice about the Indian crypto industry and they have an impact worldwide as well.



Where to trade buy and trade Cryptocurrency?

There are hundreds of cryptocurrency exchanges available out there. You may consider buying crypto tokens (VINU, ETH, MATIC, AVAX, etc.) at the world’s safest exchange,â¯Bybit.com, or their app. VINU is definitely one of the most priority tokens available right now. You can also earn up to 4000 as a new user or by referring your friends. It's currently the best exchange in India and also the 3rd biggest crypto exchange by daily derivatives volume.â¯ If you would like to trade at some other exchange, always check their safety precautions, etc.

Please remember new popular and most wanted tokens like Trace (TRC), and Heart Of Shades (HOS) are not available in exchanges as you will be able to buy them at a discounted price, so for buying such tokens, you may follow their communities or join their Discord and Telegram groups in order to stay updated.



Note: Investment in cryptocurrency has risks like any investment platform. Please do your own research before making the final investment decision.