Lyricist and Music Director Duo Praniket Khune & Sandhya Keshe debut in Marathi Film Industry

Praniket Khune & Sandhya Keshe

Sandhya and Praniket, the lyricist and music director pair behind 'O Sheth' and 'Lay Gunachi Hai,' have been getting a lot of attention nowadays. Many film producers have expressed an interest in working with Sandhya Praniket following the popularity of the songs "O Sheth" and "Lay Gunachi Hai." Their fans are likely to hear Sandhya Praniket's music and lyrics in Marathi film playback songs in the future.

Sandhya Keshe and Praniket Khune, Maharashtra's first lyricist-music director duo, have been working together since 2017 and have written and created roughly 30 to 40 songs. Sandhya-Praniket rose to popularity in 2021 with their song "O Sheth Tumhi Nadach Kelay Thet," which they composed after 40 songs, for their consistent and prolific composer-lyricist combinations over the years. Praniket rose to the top of his profession as the lyricist, composer, and producer of the song "O Sheth Tumhi Nadach Kelay Thet." He is now referred to as "O Sheth Fame Sandhya - Praniket."

Sandhya and Praniket began their careers as music lovers, and their songs have been a source of addiction for many music listeners who also enjoy Marathi melodies. Although the concept of composer and lyricist duos is not new, Praniket and Sandhya, who perform in teams and believe that working as a duo helps them share thoughts and produce ideas, are the first in the Marathi entertainment industry. Their teamwork led to magical results

No doubt, musical duos have taken charge of the Indian music industry and taken it to great heights since the inception of Indian cinema. Since time immemorial, musical duos have continued to reign over the Indian music Industry. Sandhya and Praniket’s a composer and lyricist relationship is much like without any artistic secret between them as they know each other’s nuances. Any movie relies completely on songs and they both as a pair of a music composer and a lyricist have an impact not only on the audience but also on the many film producers.

Praniket is a verified artist on Spotify and JioSaavn and he is also verified on Facebook. Today Sandhya and Praniket’s pair is known for the songs and music they gave to the audience to remember their entire life and are continuing to do so. Now every film producer wants to sign them for Marathi film songs as they became a brand in itself.

