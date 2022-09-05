Mahesh Manjrekar, Indra Kumar, Anees Bazmee, Ganesh Acharya spotted at the trailer launch of period-action film Prem Geet 3

Produced by Subhash Kale, Santosh Sen, Prashant Kumar Gupta, Sushma Shiromani, Murli Tilwani and Dr.Yogesh Lakhani, the grand trailer launch of Prem Geet 3 was held at Cinepolis.

The film's cast, producer, director along with several celebs were present at the event. Noted filmmakers Mahesh Manjrekar, Indra Kumar, Anees Bazmee, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, actors Shivaji Satam, Arjan Bajwa and Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan were also spotted.



Everyone liked the trailer of the film. 'Indian Idol 12' winner Pawandeep Rajan crooned to the romantic song "Koi Na Koi Nata Hai" from the film, which he has composed. This song is getting popular and it was released by Zee Music. The song is sung by Jubeen Nautiyal. When Pawandeep Rajan sang the song on stage, the film's hero Pradeep Khadka and actress Christina Gurung impressed the audience with their romantic dance moves. The song is written by Subhash Kale and Ruby Phulera.



The film's hero Pradeep Khadka said, "The first Indo-Nepalese film Prem Geet 3 will release on the big screen on September 23, 2022. With the amount of love the teaser has received, we hope the trailer of the film will get the same amount of love."



Actress Kristina Gurung said, "Prem Geet 3 is a wonderful film. I am very excited about this film. Along with the love story, the film has good action, too."



Producer Subhash Kale said, "Our film Prem Geet 3 is releasing on 23rd September. This is the first Indo Nepali film. I believe that the audience will give a lot of love to this film. We shot it in very difficult conditions. "



Apart from Pradeep Khadka and Kristina Gurung, Prem Geet 3 also has Shiv Shrestha, Mao Zedong, Sunil Thapa and Manish Raut. It is directed by Santosh Sen and the late Chetan Gurung. The film was written by Chetan Gurung along with Mandeep Gautam. The film's overseas partner is Hirachand Dand of Madhu Entertainment & Media Limited and will release in India through UFO Movies.

