Marathi actress Monalisa Bagal 's avatar in Bhirkit will leave you spellbound !

Monalisa Bagal

The effervescent, perseverant and talented actress Monalisa Bagal has evolved from her early days of Prem Sankat and she actually got noticed and became a household name with Anup Jagdale's Zhalla Bobhata. Monalisa has teamed up yet again with the accomplished director Anup Jagdale for her forthcoming Marathi movie Bhirkit in which she portrays a village girl in this family based dark comedy Bhirkit, but she has a romantic angle to her characterisation as the female protagonist. Monalisa Bagal has been paired opposite Tanaji Galgunde of Sairat fame.



Monalisa's co stars in this keenly awaited movie Bhirkit include the seasoned actor Girish Kulkarni, Hrishikesh Joshi, Kushal Badrike, Sagar Karande besides others.

She plays the role of Reshma and this role required her to pile on extra kilos and she left no stone unturned to get into the skin of this character. Monalisa revealed, " I am from Satara, so I could relate easily to this village girl character, however it was quite challenging to gain weight for this role but after seeing the results everyone appreciated me. "

Talking about her love interest in the movie Monalisa even mentioned , " It was an absolute delight to work along with Tanaji as he was quite shy initially, but we finally managed to break the ice ! He had seen my previous songs many times and once we conversed with each other there was no hesitation and eventually it transformed to our unparalleled chemistry which will be visible on the screen. "



When we discussed with the cute and bubbly Monalisa about her working experience with the Director Anup Jagdale she had a glitter in her eyes which could not be missed. She said, " I have been twice lucky to work with the supremely talented director Anup Jagdale and his previous film proved to be the turning point in my life and earned me several awards.I am sure this movie will also create history as l have never heard about this kind of film ever being made and I am glad to be a part of it.'

She was on cloud nine as she shared the screen space with great actors like Girish Kulkarni as she was in awe of his effortless acting adroitness and passion for his craft. Monalisa has various forthcoming projects and she would love to ba a part of Hindi movies and web series as well.