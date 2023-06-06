Matriye Academy Unveils Best Virtual Courses In Digital EdTech Industry

Founded by Kumar Sanjeev, the leading marketer and technologist in India, Matriye Academy specializes in virtual courses that include theory, lectures, live assessment, practicals, placement assistance, profile development, resume building, and interviews.

Matriye Academy is the largest online learning platform in the Indian education industry. The EdTech platform is proud to announce its commitment to providing the best virtual courses, world-class online tutoring, and a learning management system to universities, teachers, and students across the country.

With a focus on brand-new technological innovations, Matriye Academy stands out in the industry with its team of qualified and experienced experts, proven and customized solutions, on-time financial services, ease of accessibility, and certified virtual courses. These features enable students, universities, and professionals to benefit from a better approach to education through the power of online learning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded by Kumar Sanjeev, the leading marketer and technologist in India, Matriye Academy specializes in virtual courses that include theory, lectures, live assessment, practicals, placement assistance, profile development, resume building, and interviews. With a passion for making personalized education and low-cost education accessible for everyone, Matriye Academy strives to exceed the expectations of its users by introducing online learning courses to raise the standard of education in the country.

Headquartered in Pune-Maharashtra, Matriye Academy offers career-relevant online e-learning programs and certifications in academic courses, professional courses, and competitive exams domain. With over eight years of experience in the field, the Founder of the company is committed to helping every dedicated instructor to enjoy a new mode of online tutoring job and become the most trusted assistant in academic sessions for students.

Matriye Academy offers a wide range of courses to take users to the next level. From certified academic courses in communicative English to professional courses in interior design, the EdTech platform has it all. The Academy also offers hundred percent online degrees in arts, business, and humanities designed to take your career to the next level.

"We are on a mission to create an excellent online learning environment that promotes educational excellence, nurtures young talent, and develops the new generation of bureaucrats,” says the Founder of Matriye Academy. “We aim to combine classroom teaching instruction with cutting-edge online learning. Our online learning courses allow students to learn right from the comfort of their homes."

Matriye Academy's commitment to excellence in virtual courses for universities, students, and professionals makes it one of the best-emerging players in the digital learning industry of India. Established in 2020 by Kumar Sanjeev, the Co-Founder, and CEO, focuses on providing high-quality educational, technological solutions, world-class training, and placement opportunities.

Matriye Academy platform is a cloud-based integrated learning and talent management solution for top colleges and universities in India. The easy-to-use platform helps professionals manage their campus on the cloud to boost their efficiency, productivity, and excellence. It is also the ultimate solution for students as it provides expert guidance throughout the preparation and learning process in an interactive environment.

The Co-Founder and CEO of the EdTech platform, Kumar Sanjeev, is a Marketing Strategist and Techie. He is qualified as a Masters in Business Administration from Pune University. He has over eight years of experience in advising and developing e-commerce strategies, financial management, online learning, and the IT industry. What sets him apart is his knack for simplifying complex problems and his ability to identify business opportunities.