MBBS Abroad, a Better Alternative to Private Medical Colleges in India

The education consultancy guides aspiring doctors to study MBBS abroad and secure their dreams without spending a fortune.

Education has always been one of the topmost priorities of Indians. Every Indian family is willing to provide nothing less than top-tier education to the kids until they hold reputable societal positions. When it comes to obtaining higher education, the demand for medical colleges in the country is immense. However, while a large population of Indians is willing to become capable doctors, many aspirants are held back due to the unforgiving system of admission in medical colleges across the country.

The world has not been the same since the pandemic hit us. It made us realize the importance of quality healthcare services in the country and the need for skilled doctors to handle such circumstances with finesse. Limited seats, unbearably high fees, and cut-throat competition often make many aspirants fight for a handful of seats in medical colleges and lose hopes of becoming successful doctors.

While many accept their fate and give in to the adversities, some rise above the ills and take initiatives to bring about positive societal changes. Looking at the current state of the education system in the country, a team of young social entrepreneurs from Mumbai named Mubin Sayyed and Jyoti Krishna set up their education consultancy – Eduwisor.

The foundation of Eduwisor, one of the best education consultancies in India, was started to transform the education sector across the globe with a special emphasis on India. It is a one-point solution for young and talented students looking for holistic guidance for studying mbbs abroad or within India at some of the most reputed colleges and universities.

To cater to India's healthcare sector, Eduwisor harbours the vision of providing 10,000 doctors to the country over the next ten years.

Looking at the current scenario of the Indian education system, it is getting increasingly difficult for aspiring doctors to obtain a quality education. The recent decision by the NMC to allow candidates over 25 years of age to appear for NEET-UG has added to the woes of NEET aspirants. The number of students appearing for NEET-UG will likely keep increasing exponentially, and the number of available seats does not seem to catch up. More than 18 Lacs aspirants have registered for NEET 2022 for approximately 88,000 MBBS seats. This is less than a 5% chance of securing a medical seat in India.

Along with helping students secure admission to reputed colleges, the focus of the Eduwisor is on saving students' families from spending a fortune on educating their kids in Indian colleges. Instead of spending â¹80 lacs - â¹90 lacs for studying in private Indian colleges (with looming uncertainty), Eduwisor helps aspiring doctors study in reputed medical colleges abroad at a budget starting from â¹20 lacs.

The consultancy is associated with over 45 medical colleges across ten different countries. The team of Eduwisor personally visits each of these universities and reviews them as per the global standards. The selected universities are listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools, and degrees from such institutions are accepted globally. Also, Eduwisor follows all the rules laid down by the NMC before promoting any university outside India.

Some of the most popular destinations promoted by Eduwisor are MBBS in Georgia, MBBS in Bangladesh, MBBS in Malaysia, MBBS in Kazakhstan, and MBBS in Russia.

The founding members of Eduwisor have witnessed the shortcomings of the Indian education system and experienced the plight of students themselves. Mubin has pursued PGDM from Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences and has an MBA from Annamalai University. Subsequently, Jyoti Krishna has completed Design Communication from NID Ahmedabad.

"It was the shortage of Doctors and Healthcare Professionals during the pandemic, coupled with the lack of proper infrastructure for training medical professionals, which motivated us to embark on this journey", says Mubin Sayyed.

Moreover, the education consultancy aims at helping students make the most of the NMC's latest decision to introduce the National Exit Test (NEXT) for Indian and foreign medical graduates to obtain a medical license. This puts students graduating from Indian and international medical colleges on the same pedestal for getting a medical license.

With the help of Eduwisor, students can study in medical colleges abroad at a substantially lesser cost and appear for NEXT upon their return to India. MBBS Abroad becomes a logical choice as NMC has already confirmed that both Indian Medical Graduates & Foreign Medical graduates will have to appear for the common exam 'NEXT' to get a medical license in India.

Along with providing personalized education consulting services, Eduwisor also runs a YouTube channel comprising a series of videos that help viewers understand the challenges faced by the students, the eligibility to pursue MBBS, and steps to be followed while selecting a university, and much more.

