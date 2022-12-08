Meet Bhaumikk Shah, the man behind India’s first flash mob and a well-known choreographer in ad films and the wedding industry

Bhaumikk Shah, one of the most sought-after wedding and ad film choreographer

India, December 8, 2022: Bhaumikk Shah, one of the most sought-after wedding and ad film choreographer, started his career assisting renowned Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya on superhit movies like Phir Hera Pheri and Insaan.

In 2011, Bhaumikk Shah choreographed India’s first flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, Mumbai, where more than 200 dancers were seen grooving to several Bollywood songs to pay a tribute to the people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attack. The flash mob created quite a buzz, and it was widely shared by many Bollywood celebrities who appreciated the performance.

Bhaumikk’s other momentous flash mob choreography was for the Marathi movie "Matter," where for the first time in the Marathi film industry, a flash mob took place on the roads of Mumbai and the final mega launch happened at Korum Mall, grabbing the attention of the audience yet again.

Carving a niche for himself, Bhaumikk has choreographed commercial advertisements for well-known brands like Lenovo, Airtel, Lays, Saffola, and many more. Furthermore, he has undertaken corporate shows for notable companies like Piramal, the Lions Club, Netmagic Solution, Pfizer Ltd., and many more.

Bhaumikk has built a sense of credibility in the wedding choreography segment, and his choreography is filled with elements of east and west, creating entertaining and energetic performances. Bhaumikk choreographs for local as well as international weddings across the globe and is highly recommended by esteemed clientele.

Bhaumikk has received several awards for his choreography and has been a part of several Bollywood and regional movies, ad films, and corporate shows.

Intending to provide quality training in various dance styles and make dance available to all, Bhaumikk is launching the "Bhaumikk Shah Dance Academy (BSDA)" across several locations in Mumbai, and he is also launching online dance classes for students across the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.bhaumikkshah.com.