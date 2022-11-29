Several brands have risen to prominence in the past few years due to their marvelous brand-building strategies.

They have worked rigorously to make a niche for themselves in their respective industries. Such brands are the perfect example of how these startups turn themselves into brands. Being the most promising brands of 2022 , they are the ones who have strongly influenced several new startups to adopt new innovative ideas. The brands listed below are among the brands that have gained traction with their unique products and services.

Illusion Aligners

Illusion Aligners is the only Indian Aligners company that is USA FDA certified and offers an international warranty with a quick turnaround time! Their ultraclear products, conservative treatment, and result certainty have made them a popular orthodontic treatment option. Utilizing artificial intelligence and 3D technologies, they design and plan treatments. Additionally, they provide a free 3D virtual setup for patients to see their post-treatment appearance. They offer the customers an option of paying for individual aligners rather than all at once, considering economic aspects as well. Illusion Aligners have enhanced patient acceptability, awareness, and accessibility toward dental care.

Rapicut Carbides

Rapicut Carbides Limited was established in 1977 in Gujarat as a Public Limited Company. Rapicut is focused as a Quality conscious company engaged in manufacturing all types of Tungsten based Powders, Tungsten Carbide Sintered & Finish wear parts required for the Defence, Aerospace, Mining, Automotive, Steel, Chemicals, Coating Technology, Diamond Tools, Electronics & Electrical, Energy, Medical Technology, Oil and Gas Industries, Power Generation, Semiconductor & Electronics, Cemented Carbides Tools, and Many Special Applications. Young Businessman Mr. Abhishek Gami took over Rapicut Carbides Limited from their Promoters who were settled in India as well as in the USA and becomes the 1st Young Indian MD of the Public Limited Company in 2020 on his own with the largest controlling stake. This state-of-the-art plant is successfully drilling its way ahead for the last 45 years and standing on its own feet by having in-house raw material manufacturing facilities.

Brands live

They are on a mission to democratize branding for MSMEs/SMB of India through our application called Brands live. Here, Businesses can create and share marketing posts using our readymade content (Images and Videos) post in less than 1 minute. With the increased digitization of the economy, branding is the most critical yet most ignored aspect of business due to a lack of time, knowledge and resources. Currently, they have more than 4 million+ downloads of Brands Live App with more than 60,000+ paid subscribers. At Brands live they aim to help businesses build their brands and create a level playing field and grow their business in easy, fast and affordable ways.

Sahy

Sahy is an environmental prop-tech startup that aims to increase the monetary benefits of asset owners accompanying environmental growth and sustainability. At Sahy, EV charging experiences are easy and smooth, furthermore, in light of growing digitisation, Sahy offers cashless payments and discounted charging rates through an in-house App. Founded in 2022, Sahy has experienced a fast growth rate with respect to setting up EV charging stations and believes that reduced dependence on combustion is the solution for vehicular related pollution. Sahy aims to grow further into renewable energy generation that will help build a more sustainable world. Do right, do Sahy.

Collabera Digital

Established in 2010, Collabera Digital excels in delivering next-generation software engineering solutions, helping its clients accelerate their digital journeys. With a presence across APAC and Europe, Collabera Digital is bringing engineering excellence at the intersection of technology and talent, enabling future-forward organizations to stay ahead of the curve in their digital transformation journey. The organization has strong software engineering capabilities in Data & Analytics, Cloud Engineering, CX & Automation, Application Engineering and Cybersecurity. With client-centricity as its focus and its people-first culture, Collabera Digital has created a culture of continuous innovation, providing its clients with customized and agile digital solutions.

Aspen Hospitality

Incepted in 2011, Aspen Hospitality is a leading hotel chain in India, that aims to create luxury travel stay amidst off beat locations. With over 106 keys spread across Uttarakhand and U.P., we offer state of an art luxury camping experiences, wildlife resorts, and signature heritage hotels combined with an array of activities, adventures & engagement that makes your stay a lifetime experience.

Soulflower

Soulflower is India's first farm to face clean beauty brand, backed by Wipro. They offer simple and easy to use, natural, and organic skin & hair care solutions. The inspiration behind every product formulation is deeply rooted in natural remedies. These products are made from fresh ingredients on their own certified organic farm. They are female-founded & are committed to discovering and delivering visible, proven results for everyone. They have helped over 1.5 million people worldwide in bringing their hair and skin back to life. They're socially responsible & strive to support tribal women and their families. Along with this, they plant a tree on their own farm on every purchase their customers make and feed 500 strays a day.

Little Utopia

Somewhere you could relax and recharge, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, where you could have delicious meals and scenic views, privacy and fun wrapped up in a perfect outdoor movie night set-up and bonfire. Situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Little Utopia gives you exactly this: an ethereal glimpse of paradise amidst your daily life. Weaving dreams into a surreal reality, LU provides you with beautiful & eco-friendly container homes, camp tents set up amidst nature, swimming pools and so many other amenities. You can even bring along your pets!

Vinosha Group of Companies

The Vinosha Group of Companies was founded by Abhishek Srivastava in 2014 in Delhi. In the early company's core function was trading. Later on, they engaged in different ventures Vinosha Portfolio Pvt Ltd (kiosk banking, DSC, PAN card), Vinosha International Pvt. Ltd. (Job Portal, Matrimony Service and Astrology), Vinosha Trade Pvt Ltd (online shopping), BL Foundation (Mission is removing poverty from the country), Vinosharealty Pvt Ltd (Real Estate), and Café Xtasi Pvt Ltd (Provide Indians to best taste and help restaurants on productivity level ). They are planning to announce themselves to UNICORN in next year & their major motive is to remove unemployment from the country.

Shadow Group

Shadow Group carries the tag line “Quality By Diversity” where Quality shows our Identity and Diversity tells about the scope of segments we are operating. We operate in three different and drastically opposite segments but have a shadow effect on each other. Healthcare has a supreme necessity in life. Food is an inseparable part of our health and both food and health reflect in our Art and culture. We aim to be a known brand in Healthcare, Food & Beverages and Art & Entertainment segments. We aim to touch upon each aspect of the life of people from physical to mental wellness because we care for every aspect of the life of people.

Europa Educations

Europa Educations Started in Bangalore in 2014 with an aim to provide World Class Home Tutorial, our organization has grown leaps and bounds in these 8 years. Our aim is to provide a holistic education that will cater to the needs of your child. We take great care in matching the right tutor with your child so that they learn at their own pace, in a methodical way, and with fun! We have been fortunate in serving more than 1 lakh Children in Karnataka and other Southern States. Our Aim is to Establish over selves as leaders in Home tutorials not just in Southern India but all across the Nation.

Weaddo

Weaddo gives undivided attention to the processes that involve the client, the Weaddo force, and the target audience. That is exactly how they craft personalized solutions that work for every brand. They implement solution-driven MarTech Engineering to simplify the CX/CE journey to drive Customer Value Maximization. Owing to the challenges that come with MarTech Engineering, they come up with detail-oriented solutions at every S.T.A.G.E. (Strategy, Transformation, Analytics, Growth, and Experience). With a team of 75+ that includes Program Managers, CX Solution engineers, Data engineers, Business Analysts, Performance Managers & Practice lead teams, they have expanded their expertise across the globe. The seeds of this business landscape were implanted in 2017 when two experts in the field – Protik Basu and Sanchit Babbar, came together and shaped this heartfelt endeavor. With Protik coming from a Management background and Sanchit’s expertise on the tech front, they understood the need for managed service integrations.

Enoki

Enoki – Fresh Asian Kitchen is one of the premium “Gourmet” brands focusing on curating unique dining experiences at home through premium pan-Asian delicacies, and innovative & catchy packaging. Enoki’s traction and brand salience has been built by optimizing for quality of experiences with packaging and food quality as the brand serves > 10k customers monthly in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Chandigarh.

DesiCrypto

DesiCrypto has marked its presence as an effective Web3 marketing agency, a first of its kind not just in India but the entire Web3 ecosystem. The main motive behind establishing ‘Desi Crypto’ was to help Crypto/Web3 Projects reach the right people through cost-effective marketing strategies which actually work. Desi Crypto also hosts various events and workshops that help people get a better understanding of the Web3 space & network with the right people. They have served over 60+ clients, have hosted/sponsored more than 30+ meet-ups, and have also trained more than 60+ youths.

College Review

College Review is India's first Student Centric and Unbiased Career Guidance Organization which provides a One-Stop solution for getting a 360° Review of any college by experts. Its highly skilled and experienced professionals offer end-to-end support to students and parents by providing detailed information about various colleges, their admission procedures, fee structure, placement records, etc.

Their clients can avail themselves of its exclusive services like Career Counseling, College Selection, Admission Assistance, etc., designed to help them make informed decisions about their future. The founders of College Review firmly believe that every student deserves access to quality education, and their mission is to provide them with all the resources they need to make their dreams come true.

Office On

Office On is proud to be part of the growing movement of businesses that are championing women's empowerment.Office On, a coworking space provider, is committed to supporting women's empowerment and creating a safe environment for all female coworkers. At Office On, the founder, Nisha, believes that empowering women is not only the right thing to do but is also essential for building a thriving business community. She also believes that coworking spaces can be a necessary step in achieving gender equality. Office On proudly provides a coworking space where women can feel safe and supported. Office On offers various amenities and services designed to meet the needs of businesses and individuals, including meeting rooms, cabins, dedicated desks, and more.

SQUING

SQUING is a technology-based company that offers SaaS products and services to multinational corporations. It has an office in Kerala and Sonu Raju is the founder. The company specializes in mobile application operations in India for various vernacular languages, as well as support for multiple communities across Indian regions, such as sales, customer support, moderation, and re-seller programs for business expansion across India. Our business model is built on strong client relationships, allowing us to provide the highest quality work at the most competitive prices. We believe that working closely with clients will help them grow their businesses in a sustainable manner, not just today but for years to come.

Bedazzles

Bedazzles is a high-quality, affordable handcrafted jewellery brand based out of Kerala with Binisha Benny as CEO and Evlin Mathew as CMO, that celebrates women’s empowerment and eco-friendly design. Bedazzles’ concept is to contribute to society while staying current with fashion trends; they have added a new-age feel and a modern aesthetic to this craft, and tend to experiment with multiple models and add beautiful designs that are modern while remaining true to the process. It is based on slow fashion, which means that the product is of high enough quality to last a long time without harming the environment or animals, and it is also good for the supply chain.