Mukesh J Bharti won Midday International Showbiz Icon Award 2022 held at Dubai.

Actor Mukesh J bharti, continues to create buzz as his last movie “Pyar Mein Thoda Twist “ got good review and appreciated by audiance. Pyar Mein Thoda Twist wins him a nomination under the Bollywood Iconic Actor Award, And finally he won this award and listed his name in Most Iconic Actor in Bollywood. The magnificent ceremony held at the Intercontinental Hotel at festival city in Dubai organised by Midday. It was a star-studded affair that had the audience wonderstruck as glitterati walked the red carpet.



Mukesh J Bharti had made his bollywood debut through Kaash Tum Hote then he done “Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke “ . The director of this movie Partho Ghosh and producer Manju Bharti had showed immense faith in his movie's.





On this occasion Mukesh J Bharti said, "I am thankful to the jury members and the organiser for recognising my talent and considering me capable of this award. Recognition is as important as it really boost our confidence and determination. I dedicate this award to all my cast crew and Fans without them I'm nothing."





The two days awards ceremony organised by Mid-Day, honoured cinema stalwarts for their remarkable achievements at the Midday International Icon Awards 2022 ceremony in Dubai.



Bollywood actresses Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Isha Kopikar, Pooja Chopra, Esha Gupta, Niharika Raizada, and Rakhi Sawant were honored. Actors Vivek Oberoi and Amrita Fadnavis had a special guest on occasion.



