Multiple Award Winner - Dr. Andrew Ahoto Sema

Dr. Andrew Ahoto Sema has been at the front of social, political and instructive situation in Nagaland and the North Eastern India for over thirty years.

He is a refined and self-made leader of the region. He is an enterprising virtuoso and a young leader who has demonstrated his mettle in surpassing all the challenges of modern times with confidence. Dr. Andrew Ahoto Sema is also the Chairman of Livingstone Foundation Society under which the Livingstone Foundation International School and College functions. He is the President of National People's Party (NPP) Nagaland.

He is now, a Core Committee cum Founding Member of the Helping Hands Society which is a magnanimous non-benefit, non-legislative association in India whose core principles include shared vision and objectives, cooperation and sharing, common regard and cooperative venture of endeavors in the general objective of elevating and enabling the lesser-advantaged.

Under his Chairmanship starting around 1988, Livingstone Foundation International received various honors and accolades including the Jury's Choice Award as India's Best School for Exemplary Contribution in the Field of Education and the uncommon honor of being ranked as the No.1 School in the field of Co-Curricular action. Under his leadership, the school was likewise granted with the Global League of Institutes (GLI) Certification at the House of Commons in UK in 2019.

Dr. Andrew Ahoto Sema has also been related with numerous instructive affiliations and NGOs. Additionally, he has been related with the Network of Organizations for Science and Technology Communication (NOSTC), Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India, as its member for a huge timeframe. As the State Coordinator of NCSC, he coordinated the 16th National Children's Science Congress at Dimapur which was graced by the former President of India, Late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as the Hon'ble Chief Guest and was attended by 35 States and Union Territories of India.

A prestigious giver engaged with various social activities, he has been tenaciously seeking after philanthropic objectives of elevating the under-privileged segments of the general public and furthermore making progress towards empowerment of women, children and senior citizens.

He has been effectively connected with the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) and the Y's Men International, Nagaland as a President since the last 6 Years. He is also the Vice-Chairman of YMCA, North East Region. He has likewise been related with the International Awards for Young People (IAYP) as an International Trainer. He is additionally engaged with different social missions like the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan of which he was the District Convenor of Dimapur. He also attended the United Nations Delegate's Conference 2017 at New York City USA as Dignitary. He completed the Special Space Camp Training at NASA, US Space and Rocket Center at 1 Tranquility Base Hauntsville, Alabama, USA.

Furthermore, He has additionally the uncommon acknowledgment of being probably the most elevated collector of Numismatic Coins and Currencies, Philatelic Stamps and special and extremely interesting Antiques in North East India. He won the prestigious ‘Large Silver Award' at the INPEX 2019 which is the National Stamp Show and Philatelic Exhibition coordinated by the Philatelic Congress of India (PCI). This uber occasion was held at the World Trade Center, Mumbai in 2019. Dr. Andrew, who was also a Gold Patron of Inpex 2019, prevailed upon the honor among 214 exhibitors from all over India. A distinguished owner of the Vintage World War-II Willys Jeep, Dr. Andrew has partaken and won the Award for the Most Original Vehicle three years successively at the World War Peace Rally which is held every year during the Hornbill Festival at Kohima, Nagaland.

Dr. Andrew Ahoto Sema has been regarded with various worldwide, public as well as provincial honors and grants. Some of them incorporate the Bharat Shiksha Award presented on him by Dr. G.V.G. Krishnamurthy, Hon'ble Former Election Commissioner of India, Delhi in 2012, the North Eastern Golden Personality Award and the Rajiv Gandhi Arch for Excellence in 2013, Indian Excellency Award for Education, Rashtriya Jewel Award, Best Teacher's Award by District Education Office Dimapur, Government of Nagaland, Nagaland State Award for Best Teacher 2016, Department of School Education, Government of Nagaland, for benevolent help and important commitment to the local area of Teachers, Environment Principal of the year 2014 - 2015 by Indian Center for Wildlife and Environmental Studies in South Asia Region (ICWESSAR), Best Citizens of India Award 2017 by the Best Citizens Publishing House, New Delhi, Pride of India Award 2018 by International Publishing House, New Delhi, Education Icon of the Year Visionary Award 2018 by Education Today at North Educators Summit 2018, Gurgaon, Haryana, India Status Award for Intellectual People 2018 by Hon'ble Governor of Sikkim, Shri. C.H. Randhir Singh and Effective Principals Award among 50 establishments in the country in June 2019. Most as of late, he has been honored with the renowned South Asian Regional Countries Brilliance Award-2022 for Social Work by the World Book of Star Record at Kathmandu, Nepal on 16th April 2022.