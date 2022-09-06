Rising interest rates and inflation have put pressure on cryptocurrencies, but experts believe the phase is temporary and it will regain the lost ground in the near future.

The cryptocurrency market cap might have fallen below $1 trillion, but it is still considered one of the most attractive investment instruments. It is fact, that investing and trading in cryptocurrencies is much easier and safer now, but one needs to be very cautious in choosing a crypto exchange—a platform like Nonfinite crypto exchange , and several others that acts similar to broker providing tools to trade in cryptocurrencies. If you want to take a deep dive into the vast ocean of digital assets, you need to keep these factors in mind while selecting a crypto exchange.

Maximum Security

You simply cannot invest your hard money in digital assets using a crypto exchange that doesn’t satisfy your security concerns. First of all, an authentic and legitimate platform will provide all possible information, like physical address, contact details, and customer support, to win your trust, like nonfinite does. Depending on your financial goal and risk appetite, you can opt for a hidden crypto exchange, such as Nonfinite, which provides higher security along with a hybrid wallet, Tier 1 pricing at the lowest fee. The increasing sophistication of cyber attacks is a big challenge, but you should check the track record of the platform and basic minimum features like two-factor authentication. Check the regulatory obligation of the crypto exchange platform, as you might need to get legal assistance in case of some untoward incident. Nonfinite, a web 3.0 platform operating through decentralized protocols, is regulated by FCIS in Lithuania. Usually, a trusted crypto exchange will not offer easy account creation as they need to get all possible details to keep the system hack-proof, just as Nonfinite limits its intake to 10,000 users every year. Simplicity of the platform is the key, and the smart trade terminal of Nonfinite allows traders to manage portfolios easily and simultaneously make profits and prevent loss.

Multitude of Options

Your return on crypto investments depends on the dynamism and diversity of trading and investment avenues the crypto exchange offers. Ideally, an established and trustworthy platform offers all possible, at least popular ones, cryptocurrencies to investors and traders. Nonfinite offers spot trading with 5 main crypto currencies only, namely BTC, ETH, USDT, BCH, BNB with special BTC trading with the best BTC price offer. You should look for common features like a portfolio management tool, spot trading, smart trade terminal, stake, and of course, analytics and expert advice. Nonfinite offers access to 25 exchange charts in one place with added expert insights through Nonfinite’s signal marketplace.

High Liquidity

Trading efficiency and returns depend on the ease at which the crypto exchange converts fiat into crypto or vice versa. You should opt for an exchange with good liquidity. Look for the trading volume pattern of the exchange, which is easily available on several crypto tracking platforms, for a fair idea about liquidity. The higher the trading volume is the better the liquidity of the exchange.

Lowest Trading Fees

The trading commission is the source of revenue for any crypto exchange, but there are several crypto exchanges, like Nonfinite, that offer highly secure crypto trading and investment at a very low fee. You have to be a little judicious here, as operating a highly secure crypto exchange requires investment and any serious platform will not survive without charging some transaction fee, which could be 0.2% or less. With a trading fee of just 0.07%, Nonfinite is one of the lowest trading fee crypto exchanges with quick and easy balance transfer, deposit, and withdrawal. Nonfinite allows instant BTC withdrawal with confirmation within 2-3 minutes on the blockchain, with guarantee of 50% cheaper gas fee.

Offers & Discounts

Thanks to ever-increasing competition among crypto exchanges, now almost all are offering handsome rewards to retain customers. There is nothing wrong with enjoying some of the rewards, but you should be cautious about out-of-box highly attractive rewards, as it could be a trap. Nonfinite allows traders to stake digital assets on Fuzzy Logic controllers and earn rewards. Promotional rewards like referral bonuses and account opening crypto rewards can help you cut trading costs. In most cases, rewards are linked to users' trading behavior, so choose your platform keeping your financial goal and trading type in mind.

Bottom Line

Every investor wants to see investment grow exponentially, but being a rational investor, one should keep the reality of risks involved in investment, be it securities or cryptocurrencies. No risk, no gain is a fact, but one should be in a position to calculate the risks involved. A large user base is a good indicator of the credibility of crypto exchange. So choose your hidden crypto exchange wisely, keeping factors like Tier 1 pricing, fee, and security in mind, and trade in crypto with ease for better ROI. Keeping all scenarios in mind, Nonfinite seems to be a great platform to make fortune.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal