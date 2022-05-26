Thejo Kumari wearing many hats has achieved incredible feats at an early age. Over the years, her credentials have increased manifold as she has gone on to receive recognition for her work on woman empowerment, cruelty against animals, and other social causes.

Powerful Woman Award winner and Amazing Personality of Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala

Ms. Amudala has made progress in every field she has ventured. In every field, be it business, philanthropy, beauty pageants, education, spirituality and many more, she has excelled and brought laurels to the country with innumerable awards and citations to her credit. She has the Midas touch, wherein everything she touches turns to gold.

Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala embodies how women can make changes in society and achieve so many things. Her parents and family have supported her and given her the wings to soar high. This enabled her to make a difference in her life and others. She made a mark in every sphere of life. It gave her the credibility and power to go out of her way to help others too. Hence, she has been duly recognized and awarded the POWERFUL WOMAN AWARD, an admirable achievement. She truly embodies what she has been all these years and continues to be so for others to take inspiration from her and follow her path.

Due to her hard work and determination, numerous felicitations have come her way, some of which are rare. She has won over people from other continents and received international recognition from other countries and platforms. Such as the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award becoming the first Asian woman to receive such an honour. Nationally, Thejo kumari has bagged several accolades, such as the Gandhi Peace Award, The Nightingale Sarojini Naidu Award, Mother Theresa Humanity Award and Rajiv Gandhi Icon Award.

Dr. Amudala is an amazing personality juggling several careers. She has been a successful entrepreneur and activist for which awards have followed her ways, such as Swami Vivekananda Excellence Award and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Award. Rabindranath Tagore Literary Pride Award, empowering women and improving their lives, she has got Nari Samaan Award, Nari Shakti Puraskar, Dynamic Woman Award, Real Super Woman Award, and Super Woman Social Entrepreneur Award. In the international arena, she has held the torch of India high by winning the International Glory Award, Business Icon Award, International Business Entrepreneur Award, and International Brilliance Award.

Apart from that, her charisma and excellence have won her the Most Inspirational Woman from India Award, Influencer Award, Extraordinary Woman Award, Wisdom Award, Blissful Queen Award and many more.

As a powerful woman who has worked extremely hard to get into the best universities, she topped her courses and became the POWERFUL Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala. She won international and national recognition and love from the people who have been recipients of her kindness and benevolence.