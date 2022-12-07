Priyanka Chheda Adds One More Glory by Winning the Best Debut Actress for the Song “Sareaam Mohabbat”

Priyanka Chheda who is also known as the Dazzling Queen in Modelling & Ramp Walk; is becoming an inspiration for all the women. Priyanka Chheda who is well known as a Fashion Model, is now seen for her soulful acting in the music album which is the best romantic love song of the year “Sareaam Mohabbat” released on June 10, 2022. With her expressive appeal in this romantic song, this mother of a 6 year old daughter is recently awarded for her excellent performance in the song as THE BEST DEBUT ACTRESS.

She is more of an expressive person and the great believer of karma. She is very passionate about her work and she is whole heartedly dedicated for achieving what she wants. She wanted to achieve this since her childhood and now she is all set on making her career more brighter. According to her, her daughter and her better-half are her biggest inspiration.

Priyanka says “I NEVER DREAMED OF SUCCESS; I WORKED FOR IT. I am so much privileged and honoured to receive this award and I am very thankful to the Producer & Co-Actor for guiding Me, Director & Choreographer for beautifully capturing my work, Singer & Composer for his lovely voice, Lyricist who added soul to this song and the entire team of Sareaam Mohabbat for their immense love and making this song a big hit. I am highly blessed and I am also looking forward to achieve more.”

https://youtu.be/NGLDoC0-vcc

Priyanka conveys her message to all the women that “you're unconditionally loved for the uniqueness that is you.” Believing in yourself and having courage for wanting to do what you love, will always set the beautiful journey of your life.