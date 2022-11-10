PW to revolutionize learning space for UPSC Aspirants, launches UPSC Wallah

UPSC Wallah comprises five live batches, coupled with an NCERT batch for basic to advanced level preparation of civil service exams 2023-24, and a YouTube channel to discuss subject-wise preparation strategies and much more; all these batches will be available in Hindi, English, and Hinglish.

After making significant strides in JEE and NEET exam preparations, PW (PhysicsWallah), India’s top ed-tech platform has entered the UPSC domain. The company has launched UPSC Wallah, its latest vertical - demanded by students - to prepare them for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams and empower India’s youth to be a part of nation-building. PW offers structured study material for UPSC exams and experienced faculty for teaching and training at the most affordable prices, thereby bringing a revolution in the ed-tech space.

UPSC Wallah will be offering multiple courses for the 2023 and 2024 UPSC exams in Hindi, English, and Hinglish, starting at Rs 7000. There will be three live batches: Prahaar, Sankalp, and Titan, covering subjects like history, geography, economy, polity, environment, science, and current affairs. The classes will include the previous year's question paper discussions around Prelims MCQs and Mains questions, practice papers, and tests, along with daily lectures and tests.

Prahar Hinglish and Hindi live batches 2023 will start on November 7, 2022. Sankalp Hinglish and Hindi live batches will start on 15 November 2022. Titan (English) batch will begin on 1 December 2022.

PW Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey said, “The launch of UPSC Wallah is well in sync with our vision of providing quality content at affordable rates and helping aspirants prepare for diverse competitive exams. We have onboarded the best industry experts to train students and guide them throughout the preparation phase to crack the UPSC exams. We will be giving them scheduled lectures and structured learning with the best notes so that aspirants can practice, revise, and gain conceptual clarity. We have planned each batch so that aspirants feel confident throughout their preparation. Since inception, we at PW have followed the philosophy of teaching and equipping students with the best knowledge and in-demand skills to make conscious career decisions and achieve new heights.”

PW is also launching the Buniyaad series, an NCERT batch for basic to advanced level preparation of civil service exams 2023-24. It will cover questions for prelims, Previous years’ questions, and practice questions. Students will also be provided with revision classes, regular doubt sessions, and compiled notes they can access on the PW app for free. This batch started on 1 November 2022.

Moreover, PW is rolling out a free batch on YouTube called Samadhaan, which will comprise videos around subject-wise preparation strategies, teacher introductions, daily newspaper analysis, and current affairs. This batch is already live from 17 October 2022.

About PW (PhysicsWallah)



A leading ed-tech player in India, (PW) PhysicsWallah is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. By leveraging in-house tech innovations, the company has made quality learning completely hybrid and highly affordable to the student masses. The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2014 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants. Fast forward to today, it has scaled into India’s 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, NDA, and CA.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeths and Pathshalas across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 9 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Odia, and Kannada. PW has over 12M subscribers across 27 YouTube channels and more than 7M app downloads with a 4.9 rating on Google Play Store. Endeavouring to provide 360-degree learning, the company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today’s jobs. PW's exemplary JEE and NEET results are a testimony to its commitment to serving students with the best quality coaching at the most affordable prices.