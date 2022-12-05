QR 678- Hair Treatment in India

Hairfall - A major concern.

Our current lifestyle makes us more prone to problems like hair fall, which ultimately leads to greater concerns such as hair loss. These days, many people are becoming victims of hair fall. This problem can occur due to stress, pollution, and poor quality of water. Different people are trying different types of hair fall control methods such as oil treatment and shampoos but nothing has worked in the long run so far.

Hair loss or alopecia means loss of hair from part of the head or body. It occurs when the cycle of hair growth and shedding is disturbed or when the hair follicle is destroyed and replaced with scar tissue.

Normally, new hair replaces the lost hair on our heads. But when this does not happen, baldness occurs. It can gradually develop over years or can happen suddenly sometimes. Hair loss can appear in many different ways, depending on what's causing it. In India many people are affected by hair loss problems. This problem does not only affect the appearance but also hurts the pride and self-esteem of the person.

What is QR 678?

QR 678 - a proprietary, first-in-class hair fall & hair regrowth therapy, which has revolutionized the treatment of hair fall in alopecia. This formulation has been named QR 678 inspired by the new generation ubiquitous presence of the “Quick Response“ QR code. QR 678 hair treatment review has proved that it is an advantageous product for people suffering from hair loss.

The QR 678 hair treatment cost is very minimal which makes it an extremely affordable treatment for hair fall.

The therapy was invented by Dr. Debraj Shome - Clinical Scientist & Leader, R&D Team, QR 678, and Dr.Rinky Kapoor; Both are celebrity cosmetic surgeons from India and co-founders of The Esthetic Clinics which are a chain of top-class dermatology & plastic surgery centers located in various cities in India.

Many doctors such as Dr. Simal Soin, Dr. Harshit Ranpara, Dr. Sonam Ramrakhiani, Dr Bhairavi Senthil, Dr Michael Gold have been associated with QR 678 and have helped and inspired people to lead a life full of confidence.

They observed that male pattern baldness, known as Androgenic Alopecia characterized by progressive hair loss in men growing at a rampant rate of 58% in males aged 30-50 years which initiated their urge to research and find a solution to this cosmetic issue leading to the invention of QR 678.

The QR 678 hair treatment is affordable and makes it the first choice of many people.

The therapy curbs hair fall and increase the thickness, the number, and density of existing hair follicles, offering greater hair coverage to the ones with alopecia. They ran comparative trials between the QR 678 and PRP treatments with QR 678 treatment causing almost 300% better results than the PRP. The therapy also increases the uptake of traditional hair transplants by 50 %. It is a cost-effective procedure as QR 678 hair treatment is very less compared to other exorbitant procedures.

QR 678 Advanced technology for hair growth

The QR 678 therapy arrests hair fall & increases the thickness, number, and density of existing hair follicles leading to greater coverage in hair loss. The polypeptides used in the formulation are present in our scalp, making it natural growth factor-based treatment. The polypeptides penetrate deep into the scalp and provide nourishment to the scalp, which results in hair growth. The QR 678 hair treatment cost makes it a first choice among many people as it is an affordable procedure. QR 678 hair treatment review has time and again proved it to be an effective treatment.

Unlike other treatments that contain minoxidil & finasteride, QR 678 therapy is completely devoid of side effects. QR 678 received FDA approval for manufacturing and sale being the most effective therapy for hair regrowth.

How the therapy works

Signals passed between the upper and lower layers of skin trigger the growth of hair follicles; The 3 stages of hair follicle development are anagen (growth), catagen (dormancy), and telogen (shedding); Extending the anagen phase helps in hair development and growth factors pass the signal to do just that.

Growth factors tell the dermal papilla cells to start growing or trigger the anagen phase& QR 678 is a special preparation of those growth factors that send this message across with precision.

This process is facilitated by Mesotherapy which is carried out with the patented QR 678 molecules. These molecules are branded development elements, used by little practically pain-free administration into the scalp. Growth of hair calls for 5-8 sessions dispersed 2-3 weeks aside each. Typically 1 ml of solution is inserted per sitting, each sitting requires 15 mins, no medical center stay is needed, and every session costs approximately Rs. 7000. QR 678 hair treatment cost is very minimal as compared to other treatments. QR 678 hair treatment review has helped it establish itself as one of the most beneficial treatments.

This form of hair treatment/therapy is a mixture of natural growth factors that are already present in the scalp and therefore it is completely safe to use on everybody. It has the right concentration of specific hair growth factors, does not have any side effects, is performed as an outpatient procedure and the results are visible within eight weeks of starting the treatment.

The therapy curbs hair fall and increases the thickness, the number, and density of existing hair follicles, offering greater hair coverage to the ones with alopecia or male pattern baldness & female pattern hair loss. The QR 678 therapy has also demonstrated encouraging results in post-chemotherapy-induced hair loss, treatment of hair conditions like seborrheic dermatitis, and immunogenic diseases like alopecia areata. QR 678 hair treatment review has made it easy for many patients to opt for this treatment.

QR 678 Advantages

1. It is a non-invasive and non-surgical procedure.

2. It does not have any side effects since it is a plant-based treatment.

3. QR 678 hair treatment cost is 1/10th of any hair transplant which means it is a cost-effective procedure.

4. It offers three times better results than PRP treatment.

5. It is a quick and effective procedure as one session takes only about 15 minutes.

6. QR 678 has a more than 90 percent success rate.

Tanuushka K Lal,COO, Kosmoderma Skin Hair Body Clinics said, “There’s been an exponential increase in the number of patients with hair fall concerns. I feel the sooner you address the issue of hair fall, the more likely you are to prevent irreversible damage. I often suggest QR678 in telogen effluvium, female pattern baldness and alopecia areata. I feel the natural ingredients in form of biomimetic peptides in QR678 are safe for use and can be used as maintenance or preventive treatment. My patients have seen some life changing results. My team was surprised with the extent and speed of results. I was impressed too with how effective it is. By the end of 5 sessions, new hair growth added significant volume and hair felt and looked far stronger.”