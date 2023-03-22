Quietum Plus SCAM Exposed By Customers (2023 Updated)

The recent hype for the supplement Quietum Plus has questioned its legitimacy whether it is a SCAM product or not.

As I have encountered a lot of Quietum Plus scam review articles claiming that the dietary supplement is fake, whereas on the other hand there is some article revealing that it is completely legit. However, in both articles not every piece of information is based on true information.

Quietum Plus - How It Get Compared To Other Tinnitus Relief Supplements?

To clear the confusion for myself and you, I have conducted in-depth research on the dietary supplement to check if it is legitimate or not as well as whether it is safe for consuming the supplement. This Quietum Plus review is entirely based on the information provided on the official website, additionally, it is collected from trusted sources. As you read this article until the end, you will gain a clear perspective on whether the dietary supplement is genuine or not.

Let's start with a brief description of the supplement.

Certification GMP Approved Formulation Capsules Label Accuracy 97.33% (PASS) Ingredients Purity 95% (PASS) Ingredient Safety 97% (PASS Projected Efficacy 97% (PASS) Price/Bottle $69 Category Average Price $45 to $70 Serving/Bottle 60 Capsules Price/Capsules $1.15 Heavy Metal Screening Below Proposition 65 Limit CA - (PASS) Flagged Inactive Ingredients N/A (PASS) Suggested Course Duration 90-120 Days Official Website Click Here

More about Quietum Plus supplement

Quietum Plus is an effective hearing loss dietary supplement formulated using all-natural ingredients. All the Quietum Plus ingredients are cultivated and grown using natural methods and extracted only when the plants are fully matured; no chemicals or toxins are added to avoid any future consequences from the supplement. Ingredients in the proprietary formula are measured at a specific ratio for their properties to remain intact.

This natural-driven formula is specially designed to address deafness. Quietum Plus ear health supplement is developed following GMP guidelines and manufactured in FDA-approved facilities; under the supervision of experts, to avoid any contamination. Therefore, the powerful formula remains effective in supporting hearing loss and does not avail any negative effects, which makes the supplement safe to use.

The master brain behind Quietum Plus

The brain behind Quietum Plus is Patrick Bark, who is known for his passionate interest in helping people who are suffering from hearing loss around the world. Even when the field of audiology has advanced in the modern world in developing hearing aid technology, Patrick bark discovered numerous natural methods to improve hearing which are easy things that can be done by anyone.

According to the creator, individuals should not expose themselves to loud noisy environments, especially deaf people. As well, some regular exercise to strengthen your hearing skills might help you better. These exercises do not include any difficult tasks, they can be as simple as relaxing your brain and ear, focusing on little sounds around your environment. Playing loud music using headphones and sticking cotton swabs in the ear can damage your eardrums. People with hearing loss should monitor their hearing skills through regular checkups.

As such, after spending several hours trying and testing various activities Patrick Bark developed this unique dietary supplement, Quietum Plus by combining rich vitamins, and plant and herb extracts that exhibit hearing support.

What is Quietum Plus made up of?

As mentioned above, all the Quietum Plus ingredients are naturally extracted. Each of these ingredients is clinically tested for scientific evidence. The formula is blended using several ingredients that exhibit different properties and combined in the exact ratio to reveal features that support ear health. Each of the ingredients and its benefits is listed below:

Yam: Yam is a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Studies reveal that minerals such as magnesium and potassium found in the ingredient help in improving ear health.

Yam is a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Studies reveal that minerals such as magnesium and potassium found in the ingredient help in improving ear health. Fenugreek: A unique herbal supplement with potential health benefits that promotes several health benefits. The anti-inflammatory properties help to reduce ear pain and infections and also enhance ear health.

A unique herbal supplement with potential health benefits that promotes several health benefits. The anti-inflammatory properties help to reduce ear pain and infections and also enhance ear health. Dong Quai: A traditional herb used in Chinese medicine. Scientifically known as Angelica Sinensis, commonly found in high altitudes. Studies found that the herb has muscle-relaxing and pain-relieving effects. In addition, it enhances blood circulation to the ears.

A traditional herb used in Chinese medicine. Scientifically known as Angelica Sinensis, commonly found in high altitudes. Studies found that the herb has muscle-relaxing and pain-relieving effects. In addition, it enhances blood circulation to the ears. Motherwort- Scientifically known as Leonurus Cardiaca, is a herb plant that hails from the mint family. It contains several antioxidants that reduce the risks of heart disease caused by stress and anxiety.

Scientifically known as Leonurus Cardiaca, is a herb plant that hails from the mint family. It contains several antioxidants that reduce the risks of heart disease caused by stress and anxiety. Black Cohosh Oat Grass: A herb commonly found in North America. It is believed to soothe the central nervous system as well used for centuries in alleviating pain, stress, and inflammation

A herb commonly found in North America. It is believed to soothe the central nervous system as well used for centuries in alleviating pain, stress, and inflammation Kelp: Commonly known as brown algae seaweed which provides habitat to coastal organisms, it is rich in antioxidants and minerals. Helps to reduce the use of oxidative stress in the brain muscles as well as fights against free radicals.

Commonly known as brown algae seaweed which provides habitat to coastal organisms, it is rich in antioxidants and minerals. Helps to reduce the use of oxidative stress in the brain muscles as well as fights against free radicals. Blessed Thistle: Widely used in the middle ages in the period of the black death, traditionally used in ayurvedic medicines. Experts believe it promotes health beneficial to digestive organs as well as promotes anti-inflammatory properties.

Widely used in the middle ages in the period of the black death, traditionally used in ayurvedic medicines. Experts believe it promotes health beneficial to digestive organs as well as promotes anti-inflammatory properties. Hops Extract: The extract contains a xanthohumol, which is high in antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Used to relieve stress, anxiety, and other sleeping disorders.

The extract contains a xanthohumol, which is high in antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Used to relieve stress, anxiety, and other sleeping disorders. L-Tyrosine: This amino acid works to enhance the nerve cells for effective functioning which enables better communication between the brain and the ears. This will allow the brain to decode the message from the ear effortlessly.

Key health benefits of Quietum Plus formula

Quietum Plus tinnitus relief supplement comes with a whole package of benefits, it enhances the entire brain and nerve function along with encouraging the senses in the ear. As we all know, enhancing brain function will effectively improve response to ear health.

Since many reports have claimed that it does not provide benefits. Therefore, I examined the feedback of the customers while considering the health benefits of the Quietum Plus dietary supplement. Below you can find health benefits that are interpreted by the customers.

Enhanced mental cognition- The primary cause of hearing loss is due to underlying health reasons of the brain, nerves, or ear. When the brain is healthily functioning it can eliminate the cause if it is related to the brain. Enhancing the nerves will improve the messages received and sent from the brain.

The primary cause of hearing loss is due to underlying health reasons of the brain, nerves, or ear. When the brain is healthily functioning it can eliminate the cause if it is related to the brain. Enhancing the nerves will improve the messages received and sent from the brain. Alleviates stress and anxiety- The anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties in the supplement are excellent in reducing oxidative stress around the muscles in the central nervous system, which relieves stress and anxiety.

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties in the supplement are excellent in reducing oxidative stress around the muscles in the central nervous system, which relieves stress and anxiety. Increases energy levels- The supplement encourages proper blood circulation that results in enhanced blood flow and enriched distribution of nutrients to every organ, which results boosting the energy levels

The supplement encourages proper blood circulation that results in enhanced blood flow and enriched distribution of nutrients to every organ, which results boosting the energy levels Improves ear health- The Quietum Plus ingredients provide all the properties such as reducing stress, improving blood circulation, and effective functioning of the central nervous system to support ear health.

How safe is it to consume Quietum plus?

The Quietum Plus dietary supplement is ultimately safe for users for consuming, as it is entirely based on plants and herbs. Every ingredient in the supplement is scientifically backed by clinical studies. The manufacturer ensures that the supplement is manufactured in GMP and FDA-approved facilities, under strict and sterile conditions under the supervision of a manufacturing expert. This indicates that Quietum Plus is highly unlikely to obtain any negative effects. Besides, there have been no side effects reported up to this date from the customer's side

However, apart from negative effects; there might be some allergic properties in some ingredients in some individuals, thus people with the allergic condition should consult with a doctor before taking the supplements. People on medication should be aware of any interaction with any of the ingredients before taking the Quietum Plus capsule, avoid taking the supplements if there is any potential interaction

The Quietum Plus hearing health support formula is not suitable for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children below 18 years of age, due to their hormonal changes and ongoing developments.

How do I consume Quietum Plus?

As per the instruction given on the label, the manufacturer recommends intaking two Quietum Plus capsules daily with water. For the best results, the supplement should be taken continuously as per the instructed dosage for up to 2-3 months; along with a sensible diet and routine exercises. You can also increase the dosage gradually up to four capsules a day. Once the positive result is obtained then it can last for a longer period.

However, the duration of the results may differ from one person to another. It highly relies on the physical and mental condition of an individual. A healthier person has a higher chance of obtaining results sooner.

Do not overdose on the Quietum Plus tinnitus relief supplement for instant effects, the supplement is designed to adapt to your body and promote positive effects. Overdosing the supplement only leads to adverse effects. Always check for the expiration dates. Do not consume the supplement if they are expired.

Quietum Plus pros & cons

Below given some of the negative and positive aspects of the formula that you must know before purchasing;

Quietum Plus Pros:

100% plant-based ingredients

Fully matured plants

Cultivated using local and natural methods

No negative effects

Manufactured in FDA and GMP-certified facilities

Easy to consume

No chemicals added or any adulteration

Enhances ear function

Promotes several health benefits

Guaranteed Money back policy

Quietum Plus Cons:

Only available on the official website

Quietum Plus results may differ from person to person

Not suitable for pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children

How should I get Quietum Plus for the best-discounted price?

The Quietum Plus dietary supplement is available only on the official website. Each bottle of the supplement contains 60 capsules for a monthly supply. The company offers great deals on packages at discounted prices. They offer three different packages, each of which has its perks. You can find all details about their deals in the next section

Basic package - 1 bottle of Queitum Plus for only $69 per bottle + free US shipping

Most popular -3 bottles of Queitum plus for only $177, $59 per bottle + free US shipping

Best Value - 6 bottles of Queitum plus for only $294, $49 per bottle + free US shipping

As per the Quietum Plus manufacturer, authentic products are only available from the official website. Since the demand is high the products have been selling rapidly and once they run out of the bottles, it might take 3-4 months for the next batches to arrive as the ingredients for the product are rare and harder to find.

Therefore, the manufacturer recommends purchasing either the 3 or 6-bottle package, since, for effective Quietum Plus results, it should be taken for 2-3 months. This means it requires 2 or 3 bottles to obtain a result. According to the prices, buying one bottle will be more expensive than buying 3 or 6 bottles at a time.

Money-back policy

If any of the users do not avail of any positive effects, then they can simply claim a complete refund. The manufacturer of Quietum Plus hearing supplement guarantees a 100% refund if any of the users are not pleased with the supplement. To avail of the refund, users should contact their customer support services and provide all the necessary details regarding the purchase, within 60 days of the purchase.

The Quietum Plus manufacturer offers this condition because of the confidence in the authenticity and quality of that product. In addition, you have nothing to lose, your investment is completely safe in this product, either way, you are benefitted. This policy is only available for the users who have purchased the Quietum plus via the official website

Final Verdict - Is Quietum Plus Scam?

Despite the rise of articles regarding Quietum Plus reviews, I dug deep into the details of the product to check out whether those reports are true or false. From my research, now you can conclude that the dietary supplement is completely natural and safe and its not a scam. It is also effective in supporting ear health as well as promotes other several health benefits

For the best results from the Quietum Plus tinnitus relief supplement, consume the capsules only per the instructed dosage and do not exceed the dosages under any circumstances as it may cause adverse effects. Furthermore, if you are not benefited from the supplement, then you can easily claim a complete refund from the official website by contacting their customer support within 60 days of the purchase. Your claim will be approved hassle-free and no questions will be asked.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long will it take to receive the supplement?

Your shipment will be received within 5-7 business days of your purchase.

2. Is it available at healthcare stores?

No, currently the supplement is not available in any outlets. You can only purchase Quietum Plus from the official website.

3. Do I need any prescriptions?

No, you can consume Quietum Plus pills as per the instructed dosage without any prescriptions.

4. Where is it manufactured?

It is manufactured in an FDA and GMP-certified facility in the USA.

5. Is it protected by a money-back policy?

Yes, it is protected by a 60-day money-back policy.