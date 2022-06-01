Rahul Chhajer is patronizing Indian Ethnic Clothing Worldwide with "STROLLAY.COM"

Rahul Chhajer was born and raised in a family of textile entrepreneurs, so he grew up hearing stories about the industry.

Rahul Chhajer

He took a major step ahead when he realised he could take the business online and serve customers all over the world. He had a great urge to start his own company since his days as a graduate student at St. Xavier's College in Calcutta. Later, his expertise of international business from IIM Indore, along with his textile background, helped him develop an export-oriented e-commerce business swiftly. He believes in basic principles: deliver an unforgettable experience for your clients, and they will return the favour by bringing you more customers. He is a great believer in globalisation since it brings intriguing challenges. As a result, STROLLAY ® was founded in 2012 with the objective of bringing Indian diaspora living overseas with Women's Ethnic Clothing like Designer Sarees, Party Wear Salwar Kameez, Wedding Special Lehenga Cholis, Indo-Western Gowns, Daily Wear Kurtis, and Casual Kurta-Palazzos Sets, as it was challenging to find latest designs in their local stores.

Having headquartered in Surat, India's Textile Hub, it was very straightforward for us to get access to New Designs and make them accessible to our consumers as soon as they were launched. We presently have 300+ Banarasi Artisans, Homegrown Designers, Handloom Weavers, and Bespoke Tailoring Units on board. We started with only 100 SKUs and now have over 21000+ designs to pick from.

Speaking about foraying into B2B, Rahul said: At first, we were only selling the high-quality women's ethnic wear to customers worldwide, including India. Now we also have a B2B website to assist Resellers, Boutique Owners & Retailers all across the world in growing and expanding their ethnic wear business. We currently cater to 900+ boutiques on a regular basis throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Mauritius, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Malaysia, and New Zealand. Clients can join our Reseller Program to gain access to over 21000 styles of women's ethnic wear clothing, avail in-house customisation and stitching services.

