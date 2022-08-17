Rajesh Kewat Conferred with Businessman of the Year Award at Brands Impact NFA 2022

Rajesh Kewat, Founder and Managing Director of the FastInfo Legal Services Pvt. Ltd. was awarded “Businessman of the Year” by renowned Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at the first edition of the National Fame Awards 2022 presented by Brands Impact in a ceremony held at one of the most opulent hotels, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka.

India’s top branding company Brands Impact organized the first edition of the National Fame Awards aiming to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters/ clientele, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

Congratulating Mr. Kewat, Amol Monga, Founder and Director of Brands Impact said “It is a matter for pride to be honouring people like Mr. Kewat who inspire thousands of budding entrepreneurs and businessmen who wish to make it big just like him. I wish him even greater heights of success and prosperity for future"

Other prominent awardees included Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male), Roshni Bhatia (Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year).

A man with humble beginnings, Mr Rajesh Kewat is the Founder and Managing Director of FastInfo Legal Services Pvt. Ltd. He grew up in a small town named Dinhata in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. As it's said that adversity is a great teacher and Mr. Kewat definitely learned a lot from his days of struggle. To help run their household, he started working at a young age.

On receiving the award, Mr. Kewat said, “This is a very proud moment for me, I want to dedicate this award to each and every member of the FastInfo group, my family members and all my well-wishers without whose support, it wouldn’t have been possible for me to stand on this stage today. I might be present here today physically, receiving this award but there are hardworks of many people behind this achievement. I would also like to thank Ms. Malaika for presenting me with the award.”

He wanted to achieve big things in life and knew becoming a businessman was one way to do so. People often think that a huge investment is needed to start a business. Yet, Mr. Kewat proved everyone wrong by starting his business with only an investment of rupees 1000 and today owns a group of companies with a turnover of crores. His group of companies comprises of six brands namely Online Legal India, FastInfo Class, Online RTI Application, Innovative Bharat, OnlyDesi, and Online Class India. As per his beliefs, anyone with a passion for business can become an entrepreneur and he always derives utmost satisfaction in encouraging the youth of the country. Mr Kewat believes, “You don’t need money to build your business empire, what you need is big dreams and a sharp mind! If you got it, try it.”

An ardent social worker, he has always found a way to give back to society, be it through filing RTI applications for free as a teen to launching his own websites like Online Legal India for legal advice, and FastInfo Class for Online Spoken English classes at an affordable fee of rupees 299/month. Inspiration for this is deeply embedded in his own experiences. As a child, due to challenging financial conditions, he had to transfer from an English-medium school to Bengali-medium and from then he has faced firsthand problems arising due to the lack of fluency in spoken English. To help people from tier three cities overcome this problem he is on his newfound mission to provide Spoken English and overall personality development classes by opening up centers starting with his district Coochbehar.

Recently, he launched the Online RTI Application website absolutely free for the public to obtain expert advice on RTI filing. His main goal has always been to bridge the gap between affordability and accessibility.

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and for Mr Rajesh Kewat this is just the beginning of his journey. He will always find ways to help society and encourage entrepreneurship among the youth of India!

