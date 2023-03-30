Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar Awarded To Milin Shah Of Sarom Fab Private Ltd. As Most Emerging Entrepreneur Of The Year!

Milin Shah was simultaneously honored with a doctorate owing to his immense management and leadership.

Milin Shah

Milin Shah is an experienced director with a demonstrated history of working in the wholesale industry. He is the Director of Sarom Fab Private Ltd and is skilled in negotiation, business planning, advertising, sales, and sales management. He is a strong professional with graduation focused in Bcom from Mumbai University Mumbai.

Milin Shah was simultaneously honored with a doctorate owing to his immense management and leadership. The Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management (IEMS) conferred the doctorate to Milin Shah for his experience and expertise in Business Management.

Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar for Most Promising Brand in Home Furnishings.

This national-level award recognizes outstanding achievements in various fields, including technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The award is presented annually to organisations that have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields and have brought pride to the nation.

Sarom Fab Private Ltd. is a renowned Solutions & Furnishings brand based in India, specialising in curtains and upholstery. For the past three decades, Sarom has been a prominent player in the country's retail industry, offering one-stop solutions for window decoration and upholstery needs. The company has set new benchmarks in the home furnishings industry with its high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

Sarom Fab Private Ltd. is a family-owned business that prides itself on providing a pleasant working environment for its employees. The company's six directors oversee several divisions, and they work collaboratively to make all critical decisions. Sarom values its employees and treats every member like family, regardless of their role or position.

Sarom offers three fabric lines, namely SJ, OOFY, and MATLIN, each offering carefully selected textiles that cater to various pricing ranges without compromising on quality or style. The company adheres to strict testing protocols, and its products are known for their exceptional quality and reliability.

The roots of Sarom can be traced back to the late 90s when two brothers, AmarshiBhai and ShantiBhai, set up a small textile exhibition for the wholesale market. They gradually gained customers' attention and opened a retail location in the Mumbai suburbs under the brand name Sarom. In 2005, they launched a line of self-edited home textiles, and in 2007, Sarom was founded as a Private Limited business.

The company's name, Sarom, is derived from the initials of its founders and directors. "S" stands for ShantiBhai, the company's managing director and founder; "A" refers to AmarshiBhai, who is also the company's managing director and founder; "RO" is for Rohit; and "M" stands for Milin and Manish, the three directors in charge of the company's many verticals.

Sarom has significantly contributed to the global expansion of the textile industry by revolutionizing the Indian textile industry. The company introduced the "cut-length" model to Indian shops, which enabled them to offer their customers a wide range of options without maintaining any inventory. Sarom assumed the inventory risk on its own, and gradually expanded its market acceptance by increasing the number of fabric presentations suitable for retail outlets.