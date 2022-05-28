Resiliency Program launched in 14th National Conclave & Awards 2022 on Building New India organised by Integrated Achievers

The Resiliency Program was launched during the recently conducted 14th National Conclave & Awards 2022 on Building New India, which was organised by Integrated Achievers.

Shri Narayan Rane, Hon'ble Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Shri Kaushal Kishore, Hon'ble Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, launched the program.

The Resiliency Program is a partnership between two industry titans Dr. Steven Zodkoy and Vikas Gupta. Dr. Steven has been at the forefront of developing and implementing holistic protocols to improve physical and mental performance. Vikas Gupta has pioneered technology to boost user happiness and performance. Mr. Vikas Gupta, CEO of the Resiliency Program, has vast experience in software design and deployment, including release engineering and configuration management. His efficient IT strategies align with his business goals and his commitment to his team members, making him a potent leader. Together they have leveraged technology to address the reality of workplace burnout using an insightful, thoughtful and scientific approach.

The Resiliency program provides firms with the extensive employee and corporate resiliency statistics. It identifies areas where exact cultural changes inside the firm can be implemented to prevent occupational burnout syndrome while also developing a more efficient company structure. The program is customised to emphasise the significance of workplace well-being by assisting people and groups in identifying and responding to employee burnout. The focus is on using technology to recognise Burnout in employees and the triggers in the corporate culture. The solution is provided through mindfulness training, nutritional supplements and lifestyle for the employees and specific cultural adaptations that corporations can implement. The digital solutions offered by the Resiliency Program provide therapeutic approaches to positive behavioral change on a large scale. The solutions are accessible anytime and anywhere, giving help on-demand without the long waits often needed for in-person therapy. They are also convenient, easy to use, and anonymous.

Corporate Burnout is at an all-time high, and it's only getting worse. Workers are fatigued from the COVID-19 pandemic, prolonged work hours, the loss of the work-home separation, and the chronic stress of the electronic age, all of which negatively influence their resilience and productivity. Professional Burnout was classified as an occupational phenomenon by the World Health Organization in the 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases in 2019. The Resiliency Program addresses this troubling truth deliberately and scientifically. Dr. Steven Zodkoy designed and deployed the Resiliency Program for the US Military to optimise the productivity and resilience of active-duty USMC members. He has now customised it for the corporate environment.

There is no doubt about its effectiveness as the Resiliency Program. It has been used at the Pentagon, the War Related Illness and Injury Study Centers, government agencies and the corporate world.

Burnout takes a heavy toll on the quality of life for individuals and the productivity of businesses. The Resiliency Program helps organisations reduce costs by re-engaging burnout employees for increased productivity, reduced staff turnover and improved corporate culture while providing a measurable ROI. While the program helps employers reap the rewards of increased productivity, it helps employees associate with greater job satisfaction, work happiness, organisational commitment and employee engagement. The Resiliency Program is the solution for today's corporate dilemma; how to improve productivity and profitability while fostering a positive corporate culture. The Resiliency Program uses the power of today’s technology to provide personalised wellness training en masse.