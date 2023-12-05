Sachin Mehta, Head PR, Babu88 shares his thoughts on the company's journey and the future of the esports industry

The integration of technologies like AI and data analytics allows for deeper insights into consumer behavior, enhancing engagement strategies.

Sachin Mehta

What positive influence will the emergence of esports and sports management platforms like Babu88 have on the sports industry?

The emergence of platforms like Babu88 is significantly influencing the sports industry by democratizing access to sports betting and gaming. With the increased accessibility provided by these platforms, with localised payments and content, allow a broader audience to engage with sports. This, in turn, can stimulate more investment in sports, enhancing infrastructure and opportunities for aspiring athletes and the e-sports community.

Evolution of sports marketing through technology

The integration of technologies like AI and data analytics allows for deeper insights into consumer behavior, enhancing engagement strategies. Additionally, these platforms are also creating new revenue streams and partnership opportunities within the sports industry, contributing to its overall growth. Take the example of cricket in India, this is not a new sport whatsoever, but by contributing to new revenue streams, it is allowing the development of local talent by increasing the quantity and quality of smaller tournaments that may not have been financially feasible before.

The Future of the e-sports industry in India

E-Sports as a genre and industry has been on the rise for last 10 years. Having a young population, this is no surprise, but this industry trend was accelerated in the post-covid world where entertainment moved largely to be online dominated. We have already seen the data in India specifically, where the number of esports players in India doubled from 2020 to 2021, while revenues increased by 29% in the same period.

The rise of e-sports- How virtual gaming is taking the sporting world by storm

E-sports is revolutionizing the sporting world by introducing a new realm of virtual gaming that is highly accessible and engaging. The rise of esports is also fostering new forms of competition and collaboration, leading to the creation of large-scale international tournaments and leagues. With the increasing acceptance and recognition of esports as a legitimate form of sport such as India's participation in the recent Asia Games, it is clearly attracting significant investments and sponsorships, further propelling its growth and impact on the sporting world.