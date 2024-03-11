SalonSupremo.com launches Cloud Software to S M A R T L Y Manage Salon and Spa Businesses

Salon Supremo has become the GO-TO Solution for Salon and Spa Businesses looking to manage their Operations S M A R T L Y and Efficiently.

Salon Pos Pvt. Ltd's brand Salon Supremo, a Smart tool in Salon and Spa Management, has officially launched its S M A R T Business Intelligence Powered Software, designed to

S M A R T L Y manage Spa & Salon businesses. Founded by Varun Thakkar more than 20 years ago under the name Divine Beauty as a desktop-based software. Karan Goyal and Hetal Soni joined as co-founders a few years ago to launch the Cloud Version rebranding it as SalonSupremo.com

ADVERTISEMENT

With its Comprehensive suite of Features, Salon Supremo aims E M P O W E R I N G the Hair | Beauty & Wellness Industry to S M A R T L Y and Efficiently Manage their Businesses, ultimately leading to increased Productivity and Profitability. The software addresses key challenges faced by Salon and Spa Business Owners.

1. Low Team Outputs

2. Irregular Appointments

3. Revenues Lower than Targets

4. Inventory and Vendor Management

5. GST Compliances

6. Day to Day Management of Digital Social Media

By offering a S M A R T solution to these challenges, Salon Supremo is set to Redefine the way Salon and Spa Businesses are managed.

Key features of Salon Supremo's software include:

Domain Expertise of 2 decades:

Salon Supremo's software is tailored to meet the specific needs of the Hair | Beauty & Wellness industry.

Cloud-Based SAAS Platform:

The software is built on a Cloud based SAAS platform, providing users with Intuitive Dashboards for easy Navigation and Management.

Business Intelligence:

Powered by BI Technology, Salon Supremo's software offers 360-degree control on a click, allowing users to take S M A R T decisions based on Real Time Data.

CRM Built on Accounting Platform:

The software's CRM capabilities are built on an Accounting Platform, GST compliances as per Standard Industry Norms & Seamless Business Automation and Digitalization.

Client Tracking and Appointment Scheduler:

The software is integrated with Client Tracking & Online Appointment Scheduler across all Social Media Platforms

Employee and Resource Performance Management:

Salon Supremo's software offers Bio-metric Attendance, Payroll & Incentives Management, ensuring Optimal Performance from Employees & Resources.

Service Revenue Buckets:

The software includes features for Invoicing, Memberships & Loyalty Programs, helping businesses maximize their Revenue Streams.

Inventory and Vendor Management:

Barcode Enabled Inventory and Vendor Management features, Salon Supremo's software simplifies managing Inventory and Vendors.

Client Retention and Marketing:

The S M A R T data engine processes Computed Intelligence for Client Retention and Marketing, helping businesses Attract New Footfalls & Retain Customers.

Multibranch and Franchise Networking:

Salon Supremo's software supports Multibranch & Franchise Networking, allowing businesses to expand their reach and Grow their Brand.

Integrated NFC Technology

Tap or Scan | Lets your Clients connect with you digitally

Salon Supremo's software has already garnered praise from industry professionals, with a lot of Happy Subscribers over the last 2 decades benefiting from its Powerful Features. With its innovative approach to Salon & Spa Management, Salon Supremo has become the GO-TO Solution for Salon & Spa Businesses looking to manage their Operations S M A R T L Y and Efficiently.

Visit [SalonSupremo.com] (https://www.salonsupremo.com) for more information

or call sales for a free demo (+91 881 881 0880)