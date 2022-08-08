Sammy Oberoi's astuteness and passion as a producer garner him massive headlines.

He has co-produced two incredible songs, "Deewane" and "Khidona," which have made an uproar in the Punjabi music scene.

It is essential to throw more light on the journeys, choices, and successes of a few professionals across different industries of the world. Wonder why? Because many of these journeys of people coming from varied backgrounds and sectors go ahead in motivating and inspiring other budding talented beings in ways more than one and also prove their mettle to the world. Many of such talented beings have increasingly come from creative and artistic realms like music, which has been a highly competitive space filled with a surplus of established and emerging artists, be it in the form of singers, songwriters, rappers, music producers, and other artists. Among them, Sammy Oberoi is one name that has constantly been making a lot of buzz lately as a producer who has invested in promising music projects.

Sammy Oberoi is the one who always knew he was made for the artistic and creative world, and music was something that helped him give his calm and sense of peace. At a very young age, he decided to be a part of the music game and dive into the production side of things to support music projects that can soothe ears and bless souls. So far, this incredible producer has co-produced and written two absolute hits, "Deewane" and "Khidona," which is the latest song by Bollywood singer Kamal Khan, making an uproar in the Punjabi music scene.

This passionate producer hails from a humble background, and making it till here in the music space was no cakewalk for him. He had to face several challenges head-on and keep walking his path to ultimately reach his goals as a producer, and that's what he did. He had begun his journey from a readymade cloth store in Ludhiana and, for his interest in music, eventually set up a production house.

The 1998-born was taught strong values and principles from the beginning, thanks to his humble family background, where his father had a small cloth business with help from his retired grandfather, who gave his pension to him for starting the new venture.

Today, Sammy Oberoi has excelled phenomenally as a producer, financially backing incredible music projects and looking forward to supporting many more exciting tracks and albums under the banner of Zorawar productions (his production house).