Serving SMEs with access to Financial Guarantees

Yield Group of Companies was founded with the goal of assisting our clients in connecting with their trading partners.

The group is fully aware that financial guarantees are necessary for international commerce and that cash flow is the lifeline of any company, especially those affected by the recent pandemic. Financial institutions frequently place strict requirements on Small to Medium Enterprises, which comprises majority of economies. For importers and contractors, deals are frequently urgent, but obstacles like the need for financial guarantees have made it difficult for them to finalize their contracts

By providing SMEs with access to financial guarantees like Documentary Letters of Credit (DLC), Bank Guarantees (BG), SBLC, and Preadvise messages, these companies help SMEs thrive. Our major objective is to help thousands of importers and contractors get bank instruments across the world. The group has companies like Cash Flow Providers and Yield 4 Finance under its belt, and all are driven to change the trade finance sector and become the primary and most trusted source of financial solutions for all of our clients.

Ms. Anna Perello, one of the Senior Relationship Managers based in Dubai has an extensive experience in the banking industry, “We have seen countless clients pushing hard to get their own facilities with the banks, but roadblocks such as processing time and lengthy requirements cause them to miss on opportunities.”

With the leadership of Chairman Sanjeev Chadha and Group Vice PresidentMs. JavelaMacalalad, , the group has expanded reach and is always coming up with innovative strategies to create a more inclusive global financial environment. Backedby reputable partners such as Micro Capitals Bank, Sigma Financial Solutions , United Trust Bank, and Acumen Bank. Sigma Financial Solutions, which has expanded beyond trade financing, is regulated and licensed by the Central Bank of Zambia. It provides a wide range of contemporary banking services, including offshore account opening and money transfers, fixed deposits, trade financing, micro-lending, and prepaid debit cards, among others. The business has evolved into a one-stop shop for all financial needs thanks to its preferred partner institutions.

The scope of Yield 4 Finance has grown to include own offices in major hubs including Spain, Zambia, and London. The corporation was able to considerably enhance and expand manpower in its companies in Dubai and India at the same time as it experienced tremendous growth. Additionally, the business is always adding partners in promising and active regions, which raises brand recognition. Countless significant partnerships with top consultants and financial experts who successfully sell our services to their particular markets and populations serve as evidence of our success. Additionally, we are growing our own offices in significant commercial centers. This will enable us to meet clients in person and build a strong network of partners and customers who can attest to our exceptional service.

We recognize that our clients value time and urgency above all else, especially when they struggle to gain a foothold in highly competitive market. One of the value propositions we offer for our clients is to reduce the time spent on paperwork and processing, and we are here as we attempt to facilitate our clients’ transactions while they take the risk of going global - so they can focus on their main business, secure in the knowledge that they have a trustworthy partner to see a transaction through. The group adopts a more flexible approach with requirements, allowing SME's to handle multiple transactions and be more competitive by unlocking cashflow for longer periods. Other banking institutions demand an initial 100–110 percent of the face value of instruments. In response to this situation,Yield Group has a team of specialists that are well-versed in financial matters and up to speed on the newest developments in the financial guarantee sector, and each one is ready to assist our clients wherever they may be.

The group is thriving under the direction of group chairman Sanjeev Chadha, who is dedicated to continually seeking out ways to streamline banking and make it more accessible. The team is made up of financial experts, bank managers, and certified business executives who oversee various tasks across various branches around the world. However, Entrepreneur Mr. Chadha bases his leadership on his own drive and selfless desire to assist others. With this, he leads the creation of new alliances and the development of innovative products to support trade and development efforts continuously.

Innovative marketing strategies have paved the road for increased brand recognition and established a solid reputation among prestigious companies that have become their clientele. The banks we work with has developed cost-effective services and products over the last few years to meet the long-term, constantly evolving demands of their expanding clientele. Ultimately, our goal is to tap more clients in emerging economies and Yield 4 Finance is looking forward to establishing more offices in Asia, Middle East, Europe, and Africa, strengthening its presence. To know more,

visit our website at www.yield4finance.co.uk.