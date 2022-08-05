Shreyash Shandiliya- The Journey of a Music Star in India

From releasing his music with some of the most renowned icons from the industry to starting the most successful music academy and music company in Mumbai, Shreyash Shandiliya is living a musician’s dream.

The Start of an Incredible Journey

Born in 1993, in the small town of Banka, Amarpur, Bihar, Shreyash showed an incline toward the musical universe very early on. Being the most talented musician in his school, starting from his first singing competition in 2nd grade, if there ever was a musical event around, Shreyash was found always at the top. Not having any formal music training, young Shreyash moved to the city of Dreams, Mumbai, when he was merely 17.

Moving to Mumbai for him meant diving into the rich history and culture of music through and through. He began his journey in a “Guru- Shishya” parampara with his guru Ustaab Mehboob Khan, started attending live music events, learning how to play multiple instruments, and gathering information and knowledge related to his passion from every source he could find. Learning to him was a privilege and he swore to take due advantage of every source of knowledge that came to him.

Journey as a Music Composer & Lyricist

Although Shreyash was in Mumbai with his singer’s dream, he credits it to his God that he got his release as a composer and lyricist first. With the exposure he would get as a composer and lyricist, he would be ready to release his music.

His first composition was loved by hit singer Krishna Beura, who then offered to sing it for him. After understanding that it may take years to release the song if he kept waiting, Shreyash realized it was time for him to take matters into his own hands.

HS Musik Company- Launching Artists’ Success in the Industry

With a vision to find the right medium to publish his music, Shreyash ended up starting his own brand, ‘HS Musik Company’, as an initiative to help all young and upcoming artists find it easy to have their launch into the creative industry with just their talent in their hands. This production company works to kickstart professional careers for musicians, music producers, audio engineers, actors, writers, and all forms of creative artists wanting to realize their dream in Mumbai and around India. Today, HS Musik Company has 30k+ and counting subscribers and 11 million+ and counting hits.

Shreyash’s Early Career as Music Instructor and the Foundation of SoulFul Musik Academy

Early on, while being trained under his Guru Ustaab Mehboob Khan, it was noted by peers that Shreyash had exceptional talent on the keys. A few kids approached him, enquiring whether he would mind teaching them. Shandiliya agreed and thus began the humble journey of SoulFul Musik Academy. By word of mouth, news of his excellence in providing musical training spread around the neighbourhood and today this academy is known all around the city as the highest-rated musical institute in Mumbai.

Journey as a Music Coach

Today Shreyash Shandiliya is adept at not only singing, composition, music direction and writing songs but also at playing instruments like guitar, keyboard, sitar, violin and more. Having enrolled over 47000 students and training more than1000 students personally from that since the start of the academy on 24th October 2012, the music academy coaches students with every possible music instruments including some rare ones like the bulbul tarang, ravan hatha, rudra veena, vichitra veena, mohan veena, and many others.

What makes his academy so different is his belief that if an individual learns the ABCs of music, such as ear training and theory, it is not so hard for them to construct a sentence on their own. Thus, giving the students a strong foundation in music, the academy builds musicians who are trained to the core and sometimes even begin writing and composing their music as early as 9 years of age.

Present Day Shreyash Shandiliya

Currently, Shreyash Shandiliya is living his dream of not just being a singer, music composer and lyricist in the Indian music industry, but also as the owner of SoulFul Musik Academy and HS Musik Company. Even with his busy schedule, he makes sure to give time to his other passions like traveling and photography and also shares his vlogs on YouTube for people to get to be a part of his adventure.

Shreyash, who has always been a believer in the power of the almighty and agrees that it’s behind the success of every being, was inspired even more by India’s music idol Arijit Singh who told him he credited his success to Almighty God and not his talent and ever since, Shreyash too, has strengthened his faith in God even more than before and credited all the success he received since then to him.