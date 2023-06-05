Siddhantha Wealth Managers – Leading Fintech Firm Helping People Grow Wealth With Goal-Based Investment

This Mumbai-based fintech platform, which was established in the year 2006, serves as a personal wealth manager by providing tech-driven, specialized financial solutions to assist clients in growing, safeguarding, and preserving their wealth while also accelerating wealth management processes.

The biggest factor in determining investment success is setting wise investment goals. Through a roadmap to a better financial future and a significantly improved investing journey, Siddhantha Wealth Managers aid in wealth creation and wealth preservation. All investments made through Siddhantha Wealth Managers are connected to objectives that are clearly stated. Siddhantha Wealth Managers advises term insurance, medical insurance that protects wealth, and savings through endowment plans from LIC of India in addition to helping people build wealth through mutual funds.

This Mumbai-based fintech platform, which was established in the year 2006, serves as a personal wealth manager by providing tech-driven, specialized financial solutions to assist clients in growing, safeguarding, and preserving their wealth while also accelerating wealth management processes. Additionally, they educate community members and professionals about financial independence. This cutting-edge company, which it claims to be safe, secure, flexible, and paperless, is revolutionizing the fintech industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharda Deepakraj Lala founded Siddhantha Wealth Managers with the goal of empowering individuals with the best tools to manage their financial progress by selecting the best investments to grow wealth toward the accomplishment of financial goals and ensuring a best-in-class investment plan. As an IRDA and AMFI Certified Financial Advisor, Sharda Deepakraj Lala creates individualized financial plans with the goal of helping clients achieve their financial objectives. These plans include savings, budgeting, insurance, and tax strategies in addition to investments.

Claim to Fame – Siddhantha Wealth Managers

1. Imparting Financial Education.

2. Solutions for Financial Needs.

3. Creating Wealth for the Community.

The founder Sharda Deepakraj Lala says “Our main goal is to put the client's needs first. We believe that if the client is happy and prosperous, we will be as well. To assist people in achieving financial independence in the community is our main goal. In addition, we promote financial independence in the community through financial education. We can provide you best Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Car/bike Insurance, and other insurance with any Insurance Company of your choice. You can invest in the best schemes of Any Mutual Funds available in the market as we are associated with all of them.”

AIF, PMS, Peer Lending, Fixed Deposits, Sovereign Gold Bonds, and numerous other cutting-edge products are also offered by Siddhantha Wealth Managers. They are also an authority on supporting wills, income taxes, and other compliances. Transactions at Siddhantha Wealth Managers can be completed entirely online, without paper, or offline, at the client's convenience.

Follow them on Instagram for regular updates @ https://instagram.com/siddhanthawealth