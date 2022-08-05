Suffering is a choice and there is always a chance of a new beginning on every single day!!

Chaitali Himanshu Jhaveri from Cosmic Healings

Today, each of us are fighting with our own inner self , with our conscious and subconscious mind and unfortunately, nobody turns up to advise what should be done actually in this situation, to create ease from within.

This life is not meant to just pass days, it is meant to be lived with absolute ease, joy and glory!

I Chaitali Himanshu Jhaveri, has been honoured with international accolades. It gives me immense pleasure to be Magnified Healing teacher who has achieved phase 3rd Master Teacher Certificate - amongst the very few in India. With my research in the said subject at national and international level, I am willing to enable you in your process of living life with joy and happiness!

It is very essential to know, how one should feel happy and abundant always!!

At Cosmic Healings By Chaitali, an Holistic Healing and wellness firm initiated by me, we train people in different healing modalities like Access Bars, Magnified Healing, Lamafera, Akashic Records Reading, Past life Healing and various types of Reiki. This enables individuals to stay positive in any condition and help to achieve the life they want to live! Equip yourself to reduce negativity and minimise its impact on your life. Do you want to live a successful, stress free life with little efforts and lesser time?- Cosmic Healing helps you to achieve it! Join our workshops and learn more and more about this..

I am confident that my workshops and healing sessions will help you to understand the various chakras, connect with inner self and to attain your consciousness from within!

I Believe Everyday is a fresh opportunity to start a new life and it's TODAY!!