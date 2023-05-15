Telugu Film Actor And RJ Gowthamavula Talks About Creating Newer Opportunities For Oneself Through Social Media.

This incredible young talent, a memer and a rising name on social media platforms, took his chances and created his own unique niche in the media and entertainment world.

RJ Gowthamavula

It is so astounding to notice and learn more about all those individuals who went on to create their own unique paths to growth and success in their desired industries instead of blindly following the roads already trodden by other established names. What is even more amazing to know is how most of these individuals belong to the younger brigade and how they have the capabilities and abilities to make the most of the opportunities that knock on their door. However, rising Telugu film actor, memer, and RJ GowthamAvula say that people need to go out there and create newer opportunities for themselves in ways more than one.

“It is time to go beyond the boundaries and push them as the digital world is on a roll, and hence making the most of it is the need of the hour. However, one cannot dismiss the fact that it is only growing massively and becoming more and more competitive, but how you choose to leverage the power of the online space and create great momentum with your content will help decide how far you will reach in your journey,” shares the one-of-a-kind actor of the Telugu film industry.

GowthamAvula started as a memer of social media and a Radio Jockey for Ap9 FM. He did his first show on weekends, and later, his spontaneity and passion as an RJ got him a show that airs every day from 10 am to 11 am. His growth on social media and his viral memes through his meme page The Tenali, besides his content on TikTok and Instagram, helped him gain great projects as an actor. In 2021, he was seen in G-Zombie as a zombie. After getting this role, Gowtham’s popularity has only seen an upward growth trend.

The young talent from Tenali, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh has a business management degree from K. Chandrakala PG College and an Animation course as well to his name. G-Zombie, which streams on Amazon Prime, garnered him incredible positive response and appreciation, which has now landed him a role in an upcoming movie, Evidence Chapter 1.

GowthamAvula (@gowtham.avula) says that people must take chances, make bold choices, and choose to walk on unconventional roads to get closer to their visions and aspirations in life. He attributes his success not just to his dedication and passion for all that he has ever chosen to take in his hands but also to his capability to create new opportunities in his career, which he advises budding talents as well.