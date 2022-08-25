The Filmy Charcha the fastest growing startup by Rahul Varun in Entertainment Media

There is an immense transition happening in the entertainment industry. This exciting phase seems to reflect young entrepreneurs foraying into ventures such as entertainment news with an innovative approach and thought processes.

One name that has led the pack is Rahul Varun. He is the beacon among several new-age entertainment journalists who have broken barriers as he knows the pulse of the youth and audience of today. He has ethically utilized his talents to soar heights in his field. He has established a news agency, The Filmy Charcha, which delves into the star's minds who come aboard and poses relevant and fun segments that the audience love to see.

Rahul Varun has set up RV Rising Entertainment, which looks into news promotion, celebrity management, and social media marketing. This company has built a trustworthy reputation in a short period and is achieving milestones that no other firm has been able to replicate on scale and reachability.

The years of working as a journalist enabled Rahul Varun to build a great rapport among the film fraternity, making it easier for him to approach them and vice-versa when he started RV Rising Entertainment and The Filmy Charcha.

Rahul Varun was born into a middle-class family, yet he had larger-than-life dreams of making it big in the entertainment industry and set out to achieve and fulfil his long-cherished aspirations. After graduating with a Commerce degree and attaining a Diploma in journalism. He moved from his hometown in Madhubani, Bihar, leaving behind his parents, Shyamanand Mishra and Sunita Devi, to pursue his dream in tinsel town. In Mumbai, it was a hard struggle.

However, Rahul was not the person to give up on his dreams, and his efforts did pay off. He worked his way from being an assistant on tv serial productions to starting a company on his own and today get those very stars that he had helped cast on his show time.

Rashtriya Ratan Samman was bestowed on Rahul Varun for a fantastic journey in making a successful news agency that surpassed the competition and made a name for itself in the few years of its existence. One of Mumbai's well-known Bollywood directors and film producers, Dr. Krishna Chauhan, organized this event.

Over the past few years, Rahul's work has been commendable. His vision of spearheading reputed organizations such as RV Rising Entertainment and The Filmy Charcha has gained huge recognition. It has been appreciated with love from the fraternity and love showered in the form of awards that are now widely published in several news portals.

Recently he was interviewing Akshay Kumar, who had come on The Filmy Charcha to promote his new film, Cutputelli. Though Rahul has had the good fortune to interact several times with Khiladi Kumar, he was overwhelmed when the Bachchan Pandey star had many good things to say about him and how he recalled the time when Rahul Varun had just started as a journalist and how happy he felt coming back with Rahul achieving so much and setting up his company RV Rising Entertainment and The Filmy Charcha.

Who is Rahul Varun?

Rahul Varun is 29 years a young and handsome man with amazing black hair and eyes. The towers are 6ft. and 75 kg in weight. He could very well be confused to be a film star who happens to be the Founder and CEO of The Filmy Charcha and RV Rising Entertainment. He came to the city of dreams, Mumbai, from being a well-known journalist to presently heading a company of his own. He is now associated with film stars, singers, musicians, directors, producers, and other celebrities who appreciate his humble attitude and sincerity towards his craft.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal