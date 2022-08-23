The five largest corporations in the world, each supporting a Premier League soccer team through sponsorship

The Newcastle and Tottenham football teams are sponsored by W88.

Fun88, a well-known gaming company, has agreed to sponsor Newcastle United for the third year in a row by signing a contract worth $ 150 million. There is a lot of money to be made by this group.

The goal of Fun88's association with the Tottenham Hotspur team is to promote awareness of the company's status as a sponsor. As a result of the arrangement, both parties will benefit from the promotion of their respective businesses.

With their consistent performance, Fun88 shows why they are the best football gaming site around.

W88 Thailand is the official telecommunications provider of Crystal Palace F.C.

W88 Thailand has agreed to be Crystal Palace's main sponsor for the 2020–2021 season, according to the conditions of the agreement. As well as the team's training gear and league uniforms, Crystal Palace will wear t-shirts with the iconic sponsor logo on them.

With W88 Mobi as its new Club Partner, Crystal Palace is happy to have Nicola Ibbetson as the club's commercial director. The W88 insignia will be prominently displayed on the team's clothing for the 2018 season, according to her. Premier League for the 2020–21 season.

One of W88 Thailand's best-known marketing partners, W88 gains greatly from the Premier League campaign because of its ability to connect with a worldwide audience.

Crystal Palace is "one of the finest football clubs in the country," according to W88's Business Development Manager, Hilly Ehrlich.

As Asia's markets for online gaming and football expand, W88 is a brand that is quickly gaining recognition.

Aston Villa, a Wolverhampton football team that competes in the English Premier League, was a sponsor of this W88 team during the previous season.

As of the 2017–2018 season, Dafabet served as the team's main sponsor.

The firm's subsidiary, Dafabet, is a part of the AsianBGE group. The First Cagayan Leisure and Resorts Corporation and the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) have granted a license for the company to operate (FCLRC).

Websites run by Dafabet offer online gaming services.

For the first time ever, a major Asian corporation, Dafabet, has decided to sponsor Norwich City, despite the fact that they are just in their first season in the Premier League.

Football teams like Fulham and Celtic are often supported by Dafabet, a well-known gaming company that is the official sponsor in Wales. Dafabet is the official partner in both Norwich and Wales in addition to their support of Norwich.

M88, an online gaming site, supports Bournemouth.

When it comes to sports, M88 is a big supporter of Bournemouth, an English Premier League team that has a long history of success.

Manchester City, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace have all been sponsors of the M88 in the past, in addition to Bournemouth. Having grown steadily for more than a decade, M88 is now widely recognized as the world's best service for making money online.

Due to a sponsorship arrangement, M88 will continue to support the storied La Liga competition in Spain until 2024. In order to show the general public that M88 is the best online platform, it will promote exclusive content from the Spanish football league. Asian audiences as a whole

The official sponsor of West Ham United is Betway.

a multinational company that focuses on online gaming A number of gaming brands are owned by the Betway Group.

Betway is geared toward sports fans, particularly those who follow football and other major leagues.

