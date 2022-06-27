Three Cryptos With Different Approaches But One Thing in Common: The Potential For Enormous Profits in 2022

Dog-based meme coins have enjoyed a fantastic few days in the crypto-verse, with prices shooting skywards right across the board.

This is largely thanks to Elon Musk speaking glowingly about Dogecoin (DOG) at the Qatar Economic Forum this week.

This has sparked a rally for Dogecoin (DOGE), which has seen a rise in prices for other dog-based meme coins like Shiba Predator (QOM) and Samoyed Coin (SAMO). Let’s check out what has been happening with these coins, and also examine a new project on the scene that looks set to surge, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) .

Shiba Predator (QOM) - ‘To Be the Man, You Got to Beat the Man’

Shiba Predator (QOM) is a new project with one thing on its agenda - to bring down Shiba Inu (SHIB). They make no attempts to hide this, hence the name! On their darkly comic website, the message is clear: ‘Shiba Flipped Doge…Now We Flip Shiba.’

It is not possible to buy Shiba Predator (QOM) directly with fiat currency. Buyers will have to exchange other cryptocurrencies for it. What is the best way to do this according to the Shiba Predator developers? Why, swap all your Shiba Inu (SHIB) for Shiba Predator (QOM) of course!

This being their sole objective, and with their dedication to “buy and never sell”, it would seem at first glance that the creators of Shiba Predator (QOM) are not interested in the general financial landscape of the cryptoverse, and are just totally focused on destroying Shiba Inu (SHIB).

However, they see this as the best way to make rapid gains in a short time. The thinking is that there is no point in investing in a top ten crypto and hoping that it makes maybe 5% gains in a great week. No one will get rich like that. If you want to “be the man, you got to beat the man.”

It worked for Shiba Inu as they clawed their way up by flipping Dogecoin (DOGE); although they perhaps did it in a less single-minded fashion!

Shiba Predator (QOM) is up by 10.32% in the last 7 days, so maybe the aggressive tactics are working.

Samoyed Coin (SAMO) - The Ambassador of Solana (SOL)

Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was created by famous crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fires and the co-founder of Solana (SOL). This one is based on the gorgeous fluffy white-coated Siberian dog that adorns its website. Seeing the massive influence of dog coins on the market, the potential for online communities in the Web 3.0 world, and the brilliance of the Solana (SOL) blockchain, the two sought to build a Web 3.0 like no other that had come before it.

The aims include making Samoyed Coin (SAMO) the one true ambassador of Solana (SOL), by ‘pushing the limits of the Web 3.0 community.

Lofty ambitions indeed, and perhaps not out of their reach. Samoyed Coin (SAMO) is up an incredible 19.64% in the last 7 days.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) - The Brilliant New DeFi Project

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a new and highly functional decentralised finance (DeFi) project that is garnering a lot of attention during its presale stage.

It is a decentralised, multi-chain network that enables users to gain wealth on whichever blockchain suits their needs. This gives it a massive advantage over other DeFi projects that are limited to one blockchain protocol. This gives users way more flexibility and choice.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) offers a brilliant and innovative mechanism for project developers to raise funds on whatever blockchain networks they choose. Holders of the LOG token will then be able to stake their tokens and earn awesome NFT rewards for doing so.

Each of these cryptos have advantages for different reasons, and all at a great juncture in terms of profit potential right now.

