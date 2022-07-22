Thrillophilia Review: Is booking with them worth the hype?

With the constant growth of online booking platforms, planning for a trip often feels never-ending, running in circles and getting lost in the maze of apps and websites while searching for the one with the best packages and deals.

As I pursue this nearly impossible task, I came across one such travel platform, Thrillophilia , that got people talking in several online forums. While it claims to have revolutionized the traditional pattern of booking vacations via agents, making it convenient to book tours online with preferred customizations, let’s find out if it truly lives up to its claim of making travel experiences simpler than ever.

What is Thrillophilia?

Thrillophilia has made its mark in the online tourism scene as a website for all travel needs and preferences. Ranging from solo or family trips, treks, or a luxurious staycation, it claims to have everything ready for your next trip, right at your fingertips. A look at their website will give the idea that Thrillophilia essentially works as an online booking platform connecting you to the best tour operators and vendors of different locations all over the world. The website also comes with a promise to provide you with handpicked attraction tickets, activities, and experiences across 169 Indian cities and more than 55 countries around the world, with the option of filtering through categories on the basis of their choice of location or activity.

Lowest Price guaranteed?

Browsing through the official website, the first thing that caught my eye was their claim of providing the lowest rate for a particular activity/package when compared with a similar product from other platforms with the same inclusions.

Researching more into the matter, I found that the packages listed on their website come with discounts up to 50% depending on the destination chosen and the type of booking made. And if the booking is made with Thrill Cash and Thrill Cash+ currency or other cashback and vouchers by returning customers, it’d be quite a challenge to find a website offering the same package with discounts heftier than Thrillophilia.

Customizable packages and finely detailed itineraries

Apart from the abundance of experiences, the other plus points of Thrillophilia which I found were its information-rich itineraries and customizable packages, which other similar platforms did not offer.

While surfing through, I could clearly see that the packages were finely crafted and customizable , taking a step back from the usual and traditional pattern of booking vacations via agents.

Thrillophilia’s curated packages keep in mind its potential customers' choices. Speaking from my own experience, their destination experts are available round the clock to discuss your preferences while planning for the trip. Whether you want a package filled with adventure or recreational activities or wish to avail your preferred mode of transfer, accommodation, or meals, they help to plan your tour in a transparent manner without making you feel left out in the process.





Experiential tours and activities

Being interested in experience-based traveling where I could spend my vacations ticking some of the thrill-based items off my bucket list, Thrillophilia’s website provided me with an array of activities suitable for the enthusiastic traveler in me. From designing their packages around aerial and underwater adventures to luxury activities or an itinerary designed completely out of local experiences, this website lives up to its name of being one of its kind.

Online Reputation and Customer Reviews

Thrillophilia has relentlessly improved its customer service and tour packages, as proven by thousands of happy and satisfied customer reviews present online. And with the TripAdvisorTravellers Choice 2022 award, Thrillophilia boasts of adding a gem to its crown.

Conclusion

That being said, it can be concluded that Thrillophilia offers a likable experience through its website, booking procedure, and secure transactions. Come next holiday, you can try Thrillophilia for a hassle-free travel experience and check for yourself if it’s worth the hype.