Discover the diverse and stunning world of Indian sarees in this blog. From elegant Banarasi silk to vibrant Kanjeevaram, find the top saree styles of today.

Top different types of Indian saree collections today

A saree is an image of Indian tradition and culture. It is considered the most elegant and graceful clothing for women in India. A woman’s sense of uniqueness and beauty is enhanced by wearing a saree. It is more advantageous for women to appear beautiful in dresses. The Indian saree comes in a wide variety of designs, and each is lovely in its special manner. Every Indian woman should have a saree in her closet and wear it frequently. This will help to preserve the rich Indian culture. Yet, the variety of designs, patterns, color schemes, and fashions makes purchasing a saree so tempting. The excellent saree first appeared in India, and nearly every state has its own printing and weaving customs. So let’s look at the top different types of Indian saree collections today:



Banarasi Saree:

The banarasi saree is the most well-liked saree variety. Banarasi sarees are created in Varanasi, often known as Banaras or Varanasi. Banarasi sarees are typically made of silk and frequently embroidered with gold or silver thread. The most expensive Banarasi sarees can be made with gold and silver thread. Banarasi sarees are available in various colors, but red is preferred. The traditional Banarasi saree style is characterized by a border and a pallu, or a long strip of fabric that hangs from the waist. The border is adorned with intricate designs and frequently stitched in gold or silver thread. The pallu, often longer than the border, is commonly decorated with needlework. Depending on the style of the saree, the pallu might be longer or shorter than the standard six feet. The pallu is normally worn with one end covering the head and the other tucked into the waistband.



Dola silk Saree

Dola silk is highly shiny and silky and is used to make sarees. The sarees already stunning beauty is further enhanced by the beautiful fall. Dola silk sarees are the traditional attire for Bengali women at formal occasions like weddings. Sarees are trendy in most of India. The dola silk saree looks best when accessorized with shirts, jewelry, and other items in complementary colors. When worn, the saree’s pallu can hang in front or behind. A saree made of dola silk should be in every woman’s wardrobe.

Bandhani Saree

The bandhani saree is the traditional form of Indian saree that is still commonly worn in India. Bandhani sarees are made by tying tiny knots in the fabric to create a unique geometric pattern. Bandhani sarees can be found in various colors and patterns and are often made of cotton or silk. Women from India traditionally wear Bandhani sarees, but they are also growing more popular elsewhere. Due to their unique patterns and vibrant colors, bandhani sarees make a fantastic choice for any event. The Bandhani print is an essential element of the traditional Gharchola saree by Gujarati brides. Spend money on one of these heirloom-quality items or fill your closet with other budget-friendly options for eco-friendly clothing.



Silk Saree

One of the most well-liked and frequently worn varieties of Indian saree is the silk saree. As the name implies, silk cloth is used to make silk sarees. They are strong and simple to maintain, despite the fact that they are typically thin and fragile. Because they are available in various hues and patterns, silk sarees can be worn in casual and formal settings. They are a go-to option for both famous stars and Indian women of all ages due to their versatility.

Leheriya Saree

Leheriyas is the label given to Indian sarees because of their unique wave-like pattern. The design known as Leheriya, which means wave in Hindi, is formed by tie-dying the fabric in various parallel lines. Cotton or silk is usually used to make the vibrantly colored leheriya sarees. Hindu women typically don leheriya sarees during monsoon season. The wave design is said to reflect the motion of water. During important occasions like weddings and festivals, Indian ladies of many religions and localities frequently use leheriya sarees.

Kanjeevaram Saree

Kanjeevaram sarees, frequently called the queen of Indian saree, are known for their opulent splendor. They are typically produced by hand from the best silk and embellished with brilliantly colored thread, gold, and silver. When it comes to special event attire, brides usually choose Kanjeevaram sarees for their wedding day. They can, however, also be a fantastic choice for other occasions, such as parties and festivals. A Kanjeevaram saree is the way to choose if you want to make a genuine impression on people at a party or special occasion.

Tussar Silk Saree

One of the fabrics used most frequently to make sarees in India is tussar silk. The Erilia usia moth produces a type of silk used to make sarees. The asan, oak, and sal trees, among others, provide food for the moth’s larvae. Tussar silk gets its distinctive golden color from the pupae that eat these leaves, making it unusual. The sarees durability and suppleness are also well-known qualities. Furthermore, tussar silk sarees are sometimes stitched with intricate patterns, adding to their beauty.



Patola Saree

Patola Sarees, which are woven using the traditional double ikkat technique. Because of its regal components and unrivaled richness, the Patola detail has been printed in various ways on modern power loom sarees available at multiple price points. Patola designs usually feature vibrant flower motifs and geometrically shaped animal and bird themes. Another notable design feature of these vibrant, traditional saris is grids. Wear these sarees to work, critical meetings, daytime activities, cat parties, and soirees since they are versatile.

Ikkat Saree

Ikkat is a unique form of weaving used to create sarees before the warp and weft threads are weaved together. Thus, designs can be seen on the fabric’s front and back. Cotton or silk is typically used to make ikkat sarees, frequently featuring simple yet attractive patterns. The bandhani saree employs exquisite tying and coloring techniques and is the most well-liked variety of ikkat saree. Another variety of ikkat saree, the patola saree, is woven using a more challenging technique and features elaborate designs. Regardless of the design, ikkat sarees are cherished as works of art and complement any woman’s wardrobe.



Georgette Saree

Georgette saree is one of the best Indian saree. Every Indian woman favors georgette sarees for their lightness and airiness. The fabric is smooth and silky because it is manufactured from premium yarns. Georgette sarees are perfect for formal occasions since they frequently have elaborate beading or embroidery. Given the fragility of georgette, sarees should be preserved away from direct sunlight in a cool, dry atmosphere. A georgette saree can survive for many years with the proper care.

Bottom line:

These are just a few collections of the various saree designs that may be seen in India. As you can see, every kind of saree has a unique past, present, and future. As a result, whether you opt for a traditional Indian saree or something more modern, there is guaranteed to be a kind of saree that is perfect for you.