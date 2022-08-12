Top Meme Tokens To Purchase In The Cryptocurrency Market In Q3 2022: GM Wagmi, Shiba Inu, And FreeWoly

The third quarter and second half of this year is finally here. The year is moving faster now, and it’s essential that you tick off your financial resolutions for the year.

The crypto collapse has dealt a huge blow to most of us; however, we’ve found safe spaces in meme tokens with stable price movements and steady profits like GM Wagmi (GM), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and presale tokens with potential such as FreeWoly (FWOLY) .

You should consider these three for your crypto purchase.

GM Wagmi (GM) the feel-good crypto

GM Wagmi meaning “Good Morning”/ “We’re All Gonna Make It," is a new meme coin project created as a feel-good buzz in the world of crypto. GM is an ERC-20 token, built on the Ethereum network and launched in the first week of November 2021. The intention behind this crypto is to pay respect to the co-founder of Solana Labs, Raj Gokal, who made “GM” popular by greeting everyone with #gm on his Twitter account.

According to GM Wagmi’s founders, greeting someone with “Good Morning” (GM) transcends more than just these two words. It’s an attempt to create a worldwide movement that unites people and generates positivity across the cryptocurrency markets. According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, GM Wagmi’s price today is at $0.000005848689.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is not just a meme coin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was created in 2020 and named after the Shiba Inu dog breed. This cryptocurrency continues to attract investments from all over the world. Famed as the Dogecoin killer, SHIB offers some real-life utility. For example, you can use DOGE as a means of payment in real-world locations like restaurants. The Shiba Inu platform features a decentralized exchange (DEX) called ShibaSwap, in line with the founder’s vision to make the meme coin a stable global currency that can serve as a store of value and means of payment.

You can buy, sell or trade SHIB on several exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance, Kucoin, and many more. While SHIB may be a leading token in the cryptocurrency markets, research shows that SHIB has been quite bearish for months now, even long before the crypto collapse. However, compared to other bigger coins, SHIB is doing better in terms of price movements. According to CoinMarketCap, as of the time of writing, Shiba Inu sells for $0.000010 with a 24-hour trading volume of $578,444,534 and up by 0.89% in the last 24 hours.

FreeWoly (FWOLY) the new meme coin in town

FWOLY is a meme coin that powers the FreeWoly gaming ecosystem. FreeWoly (FWOLY) is an Augmented Reality play-to-earn game that features Woly as the main character tasked with caring for the farm and keeping it safe away from saboteurs. The success of the farm determines how many tokens you earn. You can then exchange these tokens in-game or outside the FreeWoly (FWOLY) platform in exchange for other cryptocurrency or fiat currencies.

It is worth noting that FWOLY is a meme coin, ideal for a community-based ecosystem like FreeWoly, to reward players, token holders, and community participants. However, it is also backed by NFT-based tokenomics, making it a mixed model token. So, FWOLY will be used within the FreeWoly ecosystem to trade animals and farmland, and outside the platform, you can use the token as a standalone cryptocurrency. But not only that, but you can also mint in-game animals as NFTs and trade them with other players. Plans are in motion to integrate a FreeWoly marketplace where users can trade NFT animals, or farms in exchange for tokens.

Gamers, NFT lovers, and crypto traders looking to bounce back from the crypto collapse will find FreeWoly highly functional and profitable. Please, be on the lookout for updates on its presale set to hold in the Q3 of 2022, according to the whitepaper.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”