Toshi Vijay: Creativity and fresh thinking are the way forward in PR

The founder and creative head of Spotlight PR talks about the significant evolution in the PR industry for women around the globe.

Toshi Vijay

After finding her path, Toshi embarked on her entrepreneurial journey, founding Spotlight PR, a homegrown lifestyle PR agency, in 2015. As a leading publicist, she embodies professionalism, grit, and creativity in her craft. With a visionary approach, she is a beacon of inspiration for women in the industry. In a candid conversation with Midday, Toshi talks about her career, journey, business lessons, and much more. She also shares her thoughts on how women in the industry are evolving in recent times. "In my late 20s, I felt the need to take a break from journalism and pursue a career in PR. However, I noticed there was no female PR agency in this industry. Seeing the increasing inclination of women for this industry in Jaipur, I thought of starting the first women's PR agency in the city. Today, more and more women are learning the nuances of PR through the agency."

While discussing the key aspects one should focus on when working in this industry, Toshi shared, "I think one should always keep working on themselves and continue to learn new skills whenever possible. It's important to acquire knowledge about new techniques and technology to become a better version of yourself, both as a person and as a professional. I am a strong believer in the fact that learning something new never goes to waste." She then added, "Having said that, one shouldn’t let setbacks get the better of oneself and keep moving forward no matter how challenging it gets."

Talking about the changes she has observed in the industry over time, she remarked, "When I started, there wasn’t much emphasis on the use of smartphones or social media, but in today’s times, mobile and technology have become a very crucial part of our lives. Currently, I have noticed that people are relying on artificial intelligence for their work, but I strongly feel that creativity and fresh thinking can never go out of fashion."

When asked about the most heartwarming moment in her journey, she warmly answered, "The start of my career as a journalist is truly the most heartwarming moment for me. I remember how my seniors and editors have been such a support to me. I am truly grateful to have learned my basics from the stalwarts." She further added, "Their guidance has helped me through my journey of starting my agency and helped me learn the importance of making my team comfortable and open around me, for being a team player takes one a long way in business."

Lastly, we asked her to advise new entrants in the field. "The number of public relations specialists has substantially increased, and competition has become even more cutthroat in recent times. One needs to stay updated on the latest advancements and adapt to new skills for better success. This field has a good scope of work, and my only advice to someone venturing into this field is that they should be tactful in their strategies, be detail-oriented, have a good hold on technology, and most importantly, be true to their craft and clients," she concluded.