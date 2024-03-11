Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Banner Banner
Home > Brand Media News > Upcoming Song Sajan Ghar Aao Re Set to Enchant Audiences Shot in Kashmir Valley
<< Back to Elections 2024

"Upcoming Song 'Sajan Ghar Aao Re' Set to Enchant Audiences, Shot in Kashmir Valley"

Updated on: 11 March,2024 02:33 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Top

Dedicated to the unsung heroes behind every uniform, the song is a poignant tribute to army wives, produced by Madhusudan Kulkarni and Shrinivas Kulkarni.

In a heartfelt tribute to the resilience of army wives, the eagerly awaited song "Sajan Ghar Aao Re" is set to grace screens with its enchanting melody and captivating visuals. Filmed amidst the picturesque landscapes of the Kashmir Valley, the song is helmed by director and editor Rufy Khan, featuring the talented duo of Big Boss 10 fame actress Lokesh Kumari Sharma and Rufy Khan himself, delivering stirring performances that promise to resonate with audiences.


The soulful composition of "Sajan Ghar Aao Re" is credited to the renowned musician Prasad Phatak, accompanied by the melodious vocals of singer Anwesshaa and heartfelt lyrics penned by Sameer Samant. Adding depth to the musical arrangement is the expertise of music producer Varun Bidye, with enchanting flute melodies by Amar Oak.


Dedicated to the unsung heroes behind every uniform, the song is a poignant tribute to army wives, produced by Madhusudan Kulkarni and Shrinivas Kulkarni. Cinematographer Imad's adept lens captures the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir, transporting viewers into a world of ethereal enchantment.


Choreographed by Arjun Gaikwad and instructed by dance expert Shagufta, the dance sequences promise to add an extra layer of visual splendor to the song. The poster design, crafted by Anil Shinde and Mahesh Jadhav, sets the tone for the song's evocative narrative.

With the audio already making waves, amassing 2 million views on YouTube, anticipation for the video release is at an all-time high. Producer Madhusudan Kulkarni expressed confidence in the audience's reception, citing the overwhelming response to the audio release as a testament to the song's universal appeal. Director Rufy Khan attributed the success of the project to the unwavering support of the team, highlighting their dedication and perseverance in bringing the vision to life.

Despite facing challenges, including shooting a dance sequence in Kashmir at -10 degrees Celsius, the team's determination and passion shone through, resulting in a product that they are proud to present to the world. As the countdown to the video release begins, "Sajan Ghar Aao Re" promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that celebrates love, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of army wives.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK