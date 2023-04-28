Vitro Naturals Announces New Brand Campaign: Bringing the Asli Ayurveda Back

Ayurveda has been an integral part of Indian households for thousands of years. Ayurveda is like a bit of pixie dust that lands on and magically evolves everything it touches. It’s time that the way we seek and receive treatment is revolutionized.

With Ayurveda digging its heels into the Indian terrain firmly like never before, there is now space for natural and Ayurvedic brands like Vitro Naturals. A Jaipur-based Ayurvedic nutrition brand founded in 2007, Vitro is a representative of everything natural and organic. With its mission to empower people with the benefits of super herbs, Vitro has transformed lives from the easy comfort of their couch!

With the new brand campaign, Vitro Naturals aims to bring Asli Ayurveda in a contemporary form. Easy to consume, carry, and attractively packaged. Organic herbs and age-old Indian formulas are now finding greater resonance at home among modern consumers, especially millennials.

Government surveys suggest 45% of Indians born between 1982 and 2000 place a high value on good health, have fitness applications installed on their phones and are prepared to spend more for it.

According to Research and Markets, an Irish global research market store, this demographic, which is approaching its prime spending years, is predicted to increase sales in the Indian Ayurveda industry from $4 billion in 2018 to about $10 billion by 2024.

“The consumers understand the significance of a healthy lifestyle when the world has faced its worst health crisis through COVID. This is a gargantuan opportunity for Ayurveda to transform lives. The intent is to provide modern consumers with many health benefits by ingeniously and smoothly leveraging Ayurveda into their everyday diets. And that too without burning a hole in their pockets. We consider Ayurveda to be more than just a science of cures; it is a comprehensive approach to healing.," says Mr. J K Baid, founder of Vitro Naturals.

Ayurveda is an age-old science with a holistic approach to medicine. The new brand campaign aims to make millennials realize that Ayurveda does not have to be limited to physical ailments. Rather, it needs to be a part of the multi-modality approach that focuses on diet, effective stress management, and being mindful. Mindful of what you eat. “Diet” is defined in Ayurveda as nourishment, not merely the foods you consume as a cure but also as a precaution.

The company is bringing in selectively sourced, farm-fresh, vegetarian, organic super herbs to Indian consumers. The company offers not only offers super juices and health tonics, but lifestyle and beauty products are also sold online and through large general traders.