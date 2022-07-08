We don’t get what we want, we work for it and work until it turns reality : Digital Dhairya

From a confused child to confusion solver, Digital Dhairya has a very heart - touching and inspiring story coming from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Living in a joint family with all the guidance of elder ones he got inspired into cricket in his childhood time and told his parents that he is passionate about cricket and wants to pursue that only. He practiced, played a lot and after sometime he even played at National Level in cricket. Suddenly he dropped that plan and stopped playing cricket. Then he tried his hands on modeling and did well which shifted him towards acting. He also performed amazingly but again “Digital Dhairya” dropped his career idea of modeling. Becoming blank.. at that time with a lot of pressure in mind and anxiety in life, Digital Dhairya sat back as he was not able to take any decision in his life. He decided to learn digital marketing because he was very keen to know how people earn online. Digital Dhairya started working hard. He used to work up at night by taking his big brother's laptop and started learning digital marketing.

This time he went outside his house with full determination, shifted to Delhi for a digital marketing course and for survival he joined the team for working there for half time so he can get money for the rent and food. But for the first time he didn’t get his salary because of this his PG owner kicked him out from the PG and he became homeless. He went back to his office and asked for his salary but nothing worked but he was stuck to his point as he had done his work well. After a few days he got his salary ,paid his rent and again started struggling to be able to survive there.

After a few months when he completed his course he gained the skill and knowledge he went for an interview for a big company named as Speaking Tiger which is India’s 7th largest publishing house and got selected there for the post of marketing executive. He learned a lot from there, performed well everyday and was able to earn remarks for his work with a decent salary for survival as well but the point came here in his mind - Is this what he was looking for? Digital Dhairya was doing his job with all his effort but was somewhere not satisfied with the things and here with a sudden click in mind he quit his job and went back to his hometown. This was the most daring step taken by Digital Dhairya as quitting a job which was paying him was not a wise decision according to his parents and society ,but Digital Dhairya decided that he has learned digital marketing and wanna give it a try so he locked himself in his room worked upon in for days and nights and created a YouTube channel, worked hard for it, grew his channel by putting his heart and soul in it.