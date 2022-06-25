When Glamour Meets Talent - Roselyn D'souza

You not only need a good face or talent to rock the floors of Bollywood but self-confidence and creativity are also important assets to survive in Bollywood. Meet Roselyn D’Souza, the lead cast of the sensational song ‘Yeh Ashiqui’. The song is sung by famous, multi-talented singer Rishabh Tandon.

Roselyn D’Souza born and brought up in Kolkata did her higher studies at Talcher College Orissa. Since childhood, Roselyn was inclined toward the glamorous world of entertainment. Her parents wanted her to pursue her studies, but with a lot of dreams and aspirations, Roselyn moved to Mumbai in search of her dreams.

Very soon, she got a golden opportunity to work with famous brands as a model. She walked the ramps for several brands and she was face for lot of big brands including Fortune Soya, Ponds VV Cream, and Daisy Dee. Her Calendar shoot for PNG Jewelers grabbed the eye of several brands. Having worked on the covers of several magazines like Stars Week and Womensera, Roselyn also bagged the title of Miss Bhubaneswar 2015 and Miss Nirvana 2018. Her theatre performances help to groom the actress in wide angles and made her ready for Bollywood.

Speaking about her theatre preps, Roselyn says, “As an actor, one needs to be focused and practiced. I always make sure to read extensively which helped me a lot in my future career. On stage, there are no retakes; therefore, one needs to be confident and focused. The stage appearances truly prepare the person for better future. She is featured in many music videos including ‘Patiala Peg’ Reason, & Tu mile by T-series and now ‘Yeh Ashiqui. A film career also bloomed while playing a lead role in a Hindi film titled ‘Room- the Mystery’. All the albums have hit the entertainment world making Roselyn a sensation on the Internet. Her career of 5 years has simply redesigned her as a true artist.

Self-belief, self-confidence, and passion to achieve your dream are what Roselyn D’Souza defines! Her struggle and hard work reached her peak today.

She is a very promising actress no doubt about it, recently she is signed a new show called ALIBABA: Dastaan- E-Kabul.

Her future projects about, She is coming up with 2 webseries for big OTT platform also she is doing a Tamil film with a very well known banner as a main lead actress.

when a 24 year old girl has such soaring ambitions and dreams, I think both God and man would like to see her succeed. We wish her good luck for her upcoming projects.