White Magic Music Record Label is Set Out to Build a Legacy

Jaspal Singh aka JS Atwal is now a well-established name in the industry and is known for his songs like “Ha Ke Na”, “Sharabi Teri Tor” and “Legends Never Die”.

Atwal’s recent song “Legends Never Die” was a tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was assassinated in May. JS Atwal said that it is a devastating loss to the Punjabi music industry that we will never recover from. Atwal has a huge fanbase and he is a man who wears his heart on his sleeves. We talked to JS Atwal about his recent songs and his record label “White Magic Music” which is supposed to bring a revolution in the Punjabi music industry.

JS Atwal started his recording label “White Magic Music” to make it a leading music label in the industry and for him, it is not just another music label but it is a mission for him. Mr. Atwal said, “I know how much young singers crave opportunities. They do not get a proper platform to showcase their talent and this is why I want to give them a stage, a chance to make it big in the industry because, at a point in time, I was also in their shoes.”

Set out to build a legacy in the music industry through his music label, JS Atwal comes from a very humble background and he has worked really hard to reach this position. Coming from a farmer’s family, becoming a singer seemed like a far-fetched dream, but his dedication to his dreams made it possible for him to achieve this. His songs have amassed millions of views online and his music label “White Magic Music” will ensure that the newcomers will also achieve similar feet in the music industry.

White Magic Music Label is based out of California and it is backed by a talented team who are immensely gifted and experienced in both creative and business skills. With brilliant people like JS Atwal and CFO Sonu Chaudhary, newcomers can rest assured that their songs will reach to millions of people. White Magic Music have already given number of hit songs like “Ha Ke Na”, “Legends Never Die” and “Chitta”. White Magic Music have already started giving opportunities to raw talents like Azal, who with his latest song “Chitta ft Supernova” is ruling the playlist.

JS Atwal said that along with working on his music label, he is also working on his upcoming songs that will release sooner than later.

