Xchange Monster (MXCH) attempting to rock the crypto market and attract a wave of new investors!

The rise of GameFi

The GameFi market has grown significantly on the back of the increasing number of gamers around the world. Due to the high growth rate, the adoption of cryptocurrency has changed the overall perspective on the gaming sector. In 2020, research shows that the revenue of the GameFi market 2020 was approximately $321 million with over 42 million users owning a crypto-based game.

One of the core issues when developing a blockchain-based game goes beyond simply combining gaming into the cryptocurrency industry. There are crucial elements needed for the creation of a platform that can create simple solutions for the gaming community and publishers.

The Issue with regulation

The majority of providers are not equipped with these features, this poses a threat to the efficiency of the industry and could potentially impact the progression. Abandoning these elements also harms the trading and transfers of in-game assets. More importantly, there would be a lack of security to protect the users’ information and assets earned on the respective gaming platform.

Cryptocurrency gaming is difficult to regulate due to blockchain technology being decentralised. This is a concern for gamers and gives the community the impression that adopting blockchain technology is risky. Identifying this issue will improve the efficiency of the GameFi industry.

Xchange Monster brings a new dynamic!

A key aspect of the Xchange Monster (MXCH) services is that they are fully regulated and monitored by one of the most trusted and recognised regulators in Switzerland. For this reason, all in-game assets of the gaming community are secure and can be trusted. This significantly reduces the possibility of cyber-attacks, fraudulent activity, or risks that could potentially result in the loss of in-game assets.

Xchange Monster has a dedicated team of regulatory specialists who ensure the safety and security of all users’ assets and data. The project has a membership with the VQA, recognised financial regulator in Switzerland. This will not only gain the attention of retail investors but will attract interest from institutions looking to collaborate within the gaming industry.

Can the team be trusted?

Another aspect affecting the development of crypto gaming is gaining the trust of the team behind the project. How big are they? How much are they aiming to raise? The team size? Do they have a reasonable objective? Many projects have not fulfilled their roadmap, or have no verification behind the team.

The team behind Xchange Monster (MXCH) is fully DOXXED and open to the public eye, therefore it can be proven that they are experienced individuals with a high-quality experience, working for a range of blue-chip companies such as AWS, Siemens, Microsoft, etc. The CEO Felix Honigwachs comes from a background in product management and software engineering. He states that his mission is to “guide the global organisation through conscious leadership”.

Why Xchange Monster (MXCH)?

Xchange Monster is on a mission to create a GameFi platform that provides numerous solutions to the gaming community. The platform will enable cryptocurrencies to trade through its distinctive trading tools. Operators can also list their gaming token on the Monster Exchange, and it will instantly be available in the Monster Wallet.

Now is a great opportunity to research Xchange Monster; the project has high potential to change the gaming experience for users across the globe. This however is not financial advice, so it is important to do your own research before making an investment decision.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”