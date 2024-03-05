Zoro Ranchi Collaborates with Rango Ki Ghoomar for Grand Holi Event Featuring Nora Fatehi

Mark the calendars and celebrate Holi in style with Zoro Ranchi and Rango Ki Ghoomar!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, dance, and merriment as Zoro Ranchi, the city's premier luxury club, collaborates with Rango Ki Ghoomar for its upcoming “Rango Ki Holi: Colour Me Happy” event at JW Marriott Kolkata. This premium family event will be headlined by none other than International superstar Nora Fatehi, marking her first-ever event appearance in Kolkata.

Zoro Ranchi, founded by Rajveer Arora and co-founded by Anubhav Singh, is known for its opulent ambience and diverse entertainment, is the ultimate stop for creating memories. It is a cultural hub where art, music, and entertainment come together to create unforgettable experiences. From local talents to established names, Zoro Ranchi curates events that cater to a wide range of interests.

Mazhar Badgujar and Sutirtha Bhattacharjee of Green Entertainment Production, who previously collaborated with Zoro Ranchi for Darshan Raval's successful event in Kolkata, are thrilled to be a part of this prestigious collaboration.

Sutirtha expressed, “We are happy to collaborate with Zoro once again. Our last collaboration was a massive hit.”

The event promises a day filled with the following:

-Electrifying performance by international star Nora Fatehi

-An immersive experience with cutting-edge technology and stunning design

-The diverse array of flavourful dishes to tantalise the taste buds.

-Vibrant Holi celebrations with colours and music.

