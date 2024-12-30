In a statement, Adani Enterprises Ltd said it will sell a 31.06 per cent stake to Wilmar International. Another 13 per cent will be sold in the open market to meet minimum public shareholding requirements

Gautam Adani. File Pic

Listen to this article Adani to exit Adani Wilmar, raise over USD 2 billion x 00:00

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group on Monday announced its exit from FMCG joint venture Adani Wilmar by selling its entire stake to the Singaporean partner and in the open market for an estimated over USD 2 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Adani Enterprises Ltd said it will sell a 31.06 per cent stake to Wilmar International. Another 13 per cent will be sold in the open market to meet minimum public shareholding requirements.

It, however, did not give the price at which it was selling the stake.

"With this, AEL will fully exit Adani Wilmar Ltd," it said.

"Adani's nominee directors will step down from the board of Adani Wilmar Ltd."

The transaction is likely to conclude before March 31, 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever