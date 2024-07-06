Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Business News > Business News > Article > Ola exits Google Maps moves to in house Ola Maps

Ola exits Google Maps, moves to in-house Ola Maps

Updated on: 06 July,2024 03:52 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

India's major ride-hailing company Ola has exited Google Maps and has shifted to its own Ola Maps for cab operations

Ola exits Google Maps, moves to in-house Ola Maps

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Listen to this article
Ola exits Google Maps, moves to in-house Ola Maps
x
00:00

India's major ride-hailing company Ola has exited Google Maps and has shifted to its own Ola Maps for cab operations. 


Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and Chairman of the Ola group said that through this move, the company will save nearly Rs 100 crore per year.


Last month Aggarwal cut all his ties with Microsoft Azure and shifted his company's entire workload to in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm Krutrim.


In a social media post, he asked users to check Ola apps and update if required.

Aggarwal said on X, "After Azure exit last month, we’ve now fully exited Google Maps. We used to spend ₹100 cr a year but we’ve made that 0 this month by moving completely to our in-house Ola maps! Check your Ola app and update if needed."

Also Read: Google Translate to have 110 new languages with AI's help

Aggarwal announced many more new features like street view, NERFs, indoor images, 3D maps, drone maps, etc will be integrated into Ola maps soon.

"Many more features coming soon - street view, NERFs, indoor images, 3D maps, drone maps, etc!" Aggarwal said in a social media post.

In October 2021, Ola acquired Pune-based geospatial services provider company GeoSpoc.

Currently, Ola Maps provides services to its flagship ride-hailing app Ola cabs.

At the time of the Krutrim AI launch, Ola announced that it would provide a mapping solution within its Cloud services.

Recently, Aggarwal said that “early next year is when you can see our own cells in our own products.”

Ola is building a battery cell gigafactory in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri District.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ola google business Technology Tech Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK