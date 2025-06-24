Breaking News
Our most transformative project is unfolding in Dharavi says Gautam Adani

Updated on: 24 June,2025 02:15 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) is a unique opportunity to transform the lives and 'live-work' conditions of Dharavikars, aiming for a higher quality of life with great infrastructure and public amenities

Gautam Adani. Pic/PTI

As the Adani Group attempts to build on the existing characteristics of Dharavi, create a world-class district for Dharavikars and reimagine a new heart for Mumbai, Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Tuesday that their most transformative project is unfolding in Dharavi, reported IANS.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) is a unique opportunity to transform the lives and 'live-work' conditions of Dharavikars, aiming for a higher quality of life with great infrastructure and public amenities.


“Asia’s largest slum is now being reimagined as India’s most ambitious urban rehabilitation project,” said Gautam Adani while addressing the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), reported IANS.


“Our Dharavi Social Mission is uplifting youth through skilling, healthcare and employment programs. And over one million people will move from narrow lanes to a township that will feature spacious layouts, dual toilets, open spaces, schools, hospitals, transit hubs and parks,” he emphasised, reported IANS.

The Dharavi Master Plan is built on the foundation of three guiding principles: driving economic change through redevelopment, building resilient ecology and infrastructure, and fostering an equitable Dharavi.

Also, an interconnected network of green and public spaces -- ranging from large city parks to smaller community playgrounds -- will ensure that every resident has access to vibrant, walkable open areas. This network will strengthen ecological resilience and enhance everyday quality of life in Dharavi.

A large active public open space is planned in the centre of Dharavi that will not only serve the recreation needs of the residents but also of Mumbai city at large, where Dharavi and Mumbai residents can come together for celebrations and festivals.

Dharavi will be transformed into a highly transit-oriented development with seamless multi-modal connectivity, including a new metro corridor through its core. Bus feeder systems, dedicated infrastructure for non-motorised transport, and a fine-grain street network will enhance last-mile connectivity and promote walkability across all neighbourhoods.

At the heart of Dharavi, a Multi-Modal Transit Hub (MMTH) is planned around the fact that it would have the first-ever facility where inter-city, intra-city, suburban, Metro, High-Speed, and Airport express trains could be accessed besides city bus and other city transport -- all at one location.

(With inputs from IANS)

